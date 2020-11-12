 When is Mortal Kombat movie coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto
When is Mortal Kombat movie coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 15:53

by Emma Soteriou
Mortal Kombat logo
NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner has told fans that both the movie and trailer will be delayed for the foreseeable future. Here’s everything we know so far about the reboot.

Mortal Kombat is based on the video game under the same name, with this reboot being the third attempt at making it into a successful movie.

Most video game to movie adaptations are notorious for being made badly, yet fans have hope that this reboot might just get it right, especially after the improvement in the 2011 to 2013 series.

Mortal Kombat reboot logo
NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros.
The new logo for the reboot

When will Mortal Kombat be released?

The reboot was originally planned for March 2021, before the date was moved forward to January 15. However, the ongoing health crisis has meant that the release is being pushed back again, until theaters are back open for good.

In a recent tweet from Todd Garner – one of the movie’s producers – he explained more about their choice to delay it longer.

He later reassured fans while showing his support for Warner Bros.’ decision, saying it was the best option for the movie.

The movie is currently in post-production, with most of the filming having taken place at the end of 2019.

However, Garner’s tweets also revealed that the process hasn’t come to a complete end just yet, with a few more production days planned.

Mortal kombat
NetherRealm Studios
Who will be joining the tournament?

Mortal Kombat cast and plot

The main cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade. Lin previously said that he could see himself in his character, Liu Kang, fighting for what he thought was right, even as a child.

When development on the reboot first began in 2010, it was Kevin Tancharoen – the original director – that produced a trailer to pitch to Warner Bros.

That being said, Tancharoen later left the project, with Simon McQuoid taking over as director in 2016. This will be his feature debut, with Greg Russo and Craig Callaham having written the screenplay.

As for the storyline, little is known as of yet, but if it stays close to the game, it will focus on a fighting tournament, incorporating elements of fantasy, martial arts, and more.

Though it may mean a longer wait for Mortal Kombat fans, the extra time to get the movie right could work in its favor, helping redeem the franchise on the big screen and make it a success.

American Horror Stories release date, cast, spin-off series theme

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:19 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 13:22

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Stories release date cast theme
FX

American Horror Story

Can’t get enough of American Horror Story? Then you’re in luck, as the hit anthology series is getting a brand new spin-off called American Horror Stories.

Writer and director Ryan Murphy has created one of TV’s biggest empires, and the star of the show is without a doubt FX’s American Horror Story. It’s so successful, it’s even been named the most popular horror show in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

So, if anything, it’s a surprise that it’s taken this long to get a spin-off show. It was first announced in May 2020, and we’ve since found out some interesting details, including information about the premise of the show and a very creepy teaser poster.

American Horror Story Murder House
FX
American Horror Stories will bring back “stars you know and love”

We’ll keep this post updated when we get more details, but in the meantime find out everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy’s new spin-off series American Horror Stories below.

American Horror Stories release date

The new spin-off series will be available to stream via FX on Hulu, and we’re expecting it to come out at some point in 2021. There’s no official release date yet.

We do know it will consist of 16 hour-long episodes, though, meaning this will be the longest season in the franchise’s history. The most episodes we’ve ever got from American Horror Story is 13 in Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show.

Plot: What’s different about it?

Aside from its unique blend of camp and horror, American Horror Story’s most defining factor is its anthology setup. Each season, viewers are introduced to an entirely new theme and storyline, with a bunch of new characters often played by recurring actors.

American Horror Story Apocalypse
FX
American Horror Stories will feature 16 standalone episodes

Unlike the mainline show, the new spin-off series will give viewers a different standalone story in every single episode, each of which will explore “horror myths, legends, and lore”. Clearly, it’s taken some inspiration from The Twilight Zone.

This will hopefully shake the format up and keep things fresh. It should also allow Murphy and his team to explore some interesting themes that wouldn’t necessarily work as a full season.

Cast: Who is in it?

We don’t have any cast announcements yet, but given Murphy’s penchant for featuring the same actors across his empire of shows, we’d expect to see some familiar faces in the lineup. Indeed, he confirmed in a tweet on November 12 that the show will feature “stars you know and love”.

It seems likely that AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will crop up at some point, as well as other fan favorites like Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Cody Fern. Paulson has been confirmed to direct “something” for the series.

Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates in American Horror Story
FX
We’re hoping for some big stars like Lady Gaga to appear.

We’d also like to see some unexpected A-listers appear in the show. It’s featured the likes of Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Naomi Campbell, so we know Murphy has the pulling power. Single episodes may be more feasible for big names than a commitment to a whole season.

American Horror Stories trailer: Is there any footage?

There’s no trailer or teaser footage yet, as the show is still in its early stages.

Murphy has released a teaser poster though, which is as creepy as you’d expect it to be. The image features a woman’s face that’s been hollowed out, with a Black Widow spider’s web inside of it.

While we patiently wait for more information on American Horror Stories, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story – including returning cast members, plot rumors, and release dates – right here.