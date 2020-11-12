When is Mortal Kombat movie coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto

Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner has told fans that both the movie and trailer will be delayed for the foreseeable future. Here’s everything we know so far about the reboot.

Mortal Kombat is based on the video game under the same name, with this reboot being the third attempt at making it into a successful movie.

Most video game to movie adaptations are notorious for being made badly, yet fans have hope that this reboot might just get it right, especially after the improvement in the 2011 to 2013 series.

When will Mortal Kombat be released?

The reboot was originally planned for March 2021, before the date was moved forward to January 15. However, the ongoing health crisis has meant that the release is being pushed back again, until theaters are back open for good.

In a recent tweet from Todd Garner – one of the movie’s producers – he explained more about their choice to delay it longer.

Well, I thought by the casts’ social media you would’ve figured out we’re shooting a few more days. We’d always planned for it & thought we’d do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We won’t have a release date for the movie until theaters re-open. Same for trailer. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 10, 2020

He later reassured fans while showing his support for Warner Bros.’ decision, saying it was the best option for the movie.

Absolutely. Every day the world keeps changing and, as you see, movies keep moving. Every studio is taking a beat to see how this is all shaking out. WB is absolutely committed to doing what is best for the movie. They are amazing partners. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 12, 2020

The movie is currently in post-production, with most of the filming having taken place at the end of 2019.

However, Garner’s tweets also revealed that the process hasn’t come to a complete end just yet, with a few more production days planned.

Mortal Kombat cast and plot

The main cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade. Lin previously said that he could see himself in his character, Liu Kang, fighting for what he thought was right, even as a child.

When development on the reboot first began in 2010, it was Kevin Tancharoen – the original director – that produced a trailer to pitch to Warner Bros.

That being said, Tancharoen later left the project, with Simon McQuoid taking over as director in 2016. This will be his feature debut, with Greg Russo and Craig Callaham having written the screenplay.

As for the storyline, little is known as of yet, but if it stays close to the game, it will focus on a fighting tournament, incorporating elements of fantasy, martial arts, and more.

Though it may mean a longer wait for Mortal Kombat fans, the extra time to get the movie right could work in its favor, helping redeem the franchise on the big screen and make it a success.