Xbox Game Pass teases Disney+ collab with cryptic Mandalorian post - Dexerto

Xbox seem to be hinted at some sort of collaboration between Game Pass and Disney+ by including hit Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian, in a mysterious new post.

Microsoft’s mega game service, Game Pass, grants users access to multiple games for a single monthly subscription. The system launched in 2017 and has over fifteen million subscribers as of September 2020.

As the next-generation Xbox Series S and X consoles launch on November 10, it’s likely that Game Pass subscribers will increase in a big way and things could be getting even more ridiculous in the near future.

In a tweet on November 8, the service’s official Twitter account posted a picture of The Mandalorian and The Child, known by fans as Baby Yoda from Season 2, Episode 2. “All we’re gonna say is that we’re not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason,” they captioned the photo.

All we're gonna say is that we're not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason pic.twitter.com/LK5iDuzDcn — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 8, 2020

What could this mean?

This has caused many users to think that Xbox is teaming up with Disney+ to offer its service for subscribers: “Playstation guy here, I’m going to make guess and say Disney+ will be free to Games Pass subscribers, if so that’s pretty cool.”

Read More: How episode 2 of The Mandalorian S2 connects to Empire Strikes Back

It’s also possible that the potential collaboration is just related to The Mandalorian and not Disney+ as a whole. Perhaps, Xbox Game Pass subscribers could be getting The Mandalorian packed in alone.

Others, however, believed that this could be a sign that a Mandalorian video game could be in the works and this post was done to tease that.

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time a Mandalorian got a Star Wars video game. In 2002, Star Wars Bounty Hunter was released on the PlayStation 2 and Gamecube where players take on the role of Jango Fett.

Only time will tell what Xbox has cooking, but as we get closer to launch day for the Xbox Series, we can only expect big things from Microsoft in the upcoming console wars.