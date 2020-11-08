 Xbox Game Pass teases Disney+ collab with cryptic Mandalorian post - Dexerto
Xbox Game Pass teases Disney+ collab with cryptic Mandalorian post

Published: 8/Nov/2020 20:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Xbox Game Pass The Mandalorian Disney +
Lucasfilm/Disney/Microsoft

Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian Xbox Game Pass

Xbox seem to be hinted at some sort of collaboration between Game Pass and Disney+ by including hit Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian, in a mysterious new post.

Microsoft’s mega game service, Game Pass, grants users access to multiple games for a single monthly subscription. The system launched in 2017 and has over fifteen million subscribers as of September 2020.

As the next-generation Xbox Series S and X consoles launch on November 10, it’s likely that Game Pass subscribers will increase in a big way and things could be getting even more ridiculous in the near future.

In a tweet on November 8, the service’s official Twitter account posted a picture of The Mandalorian and The Child, known by fans as Baby Yoda from Season 2, Episode 2. “All we’re gonna say is that we’re not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason,” they captioned the photo.

 

What could this mean?

This has caused many users to think that Xbox is teaming up with Disney+ to offer its service for subscribers: “Playstation guy here, I’m going to make guess and say Disney+ will be free to Games Pass subscribers, if so that’s pretty cool.”

It’s also possible that the potential collaboration is just related to The Mandalorian and not Disney+ as a whole. Perhaps, Xbox Game Pass subscribers could be getting The Mandalorian packed in alone.

Others, however, believed that this could be a sign that a Mandalorian video game could be in the works and this post was done to tease that.

Mandalorian on a speeder bike
Lucasfilm/Disney
The Mandalorian season 2 took Disney+ by storm.

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time a Mandalorian got a Star Wars video game. In 2002, Star Wars Bounty Hunter was released on the PlayStation 2 and Gamecube where players take on the role of Jango Fett.

Only time will tell what Xbox has cooking, but as we get closer to launch day for the Xbox Series, we can only expect big things from Microsoft in the upcoming console wars.

Smash

New Smash Ultimate DLC sales report is good sign for third Fighters Pass

Published: 8/Nov/2020 19:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 3
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Nintendo’s latest financial report spells very good news for Smash Ultimate fans hoping that more DLC is released after Fighters Pass Volume 2 concludes in 2021.

Super Smash Bros UItimate has quickly become one of the most legendary video games in history since its release in 2018 thanks to its ever-growing roster of fighters.

With over 80 fully playable fighters, it’s unlikely that Nintendo will ever be able to replicate the vastness of Ultimate’s cast. This is why some fans want the game to continue growing through the Switch’s lifespan. Now, that’s looking like a real possibility.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 is performing well

Despite global health concerns affecting development and only ARMS’ Min Min releasing at the trail end of Q2, sales of downloadable content for Smash increased with Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Nintendo's DLC sales figures
Nintendo
Smash DLC is selling very well.

In fact, digital software in general had a 139.4% year-on-year increase with full titles and add-on content.

Not only that, but Smash Ultimate in general continues to keep performing. Since release, the game has generated over 21 million sales, putting it behind just Mario 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

So, with all this info added up, it would make sense for Nintendo to launch a third Fighters Pass once Volume 2 concludes.

Completed Smash Ultimate DLC board
Reddit/epicmartin7_/Nintendo
There is room for four new characters after Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Four final fighters?

Nintendo may even have been preparing for this. As Dexerto previously reported back in June, the character screen will still have four empty slots once all of the Volume 2 DLC is released.

However, if players choose to “stack” echo fighters in the character select screen, it looks perfectly even. This could be because a third Fighters Pass will only include new echo fighters. They would be a lot easier to design than full-blown characters. As it stands, there have not been any new echo fighters since the game released.

There are still four characters to be revealed for Fighters Pass Volume 2. After that the future is uncertain. Hopefully, if sales keep performing, Nintendo will announce a third one to close out Smash’s DLC run.