Mortal Kombat 2 age rating revealed and everyone has the same complaint

Cameron Frew
Mileena in Mortal KombatWarner Bros.

Mortal Kombat 2 has officially been rated by the MPAA, but its classification isn’t the problem – as everyone else has pointed out, why has it taken so long, and why isn’t there a trailer?

Cole Young and some gloopy, iffy CGI aside, 2021’s Mortal Kombat is among the best video game movies ever made. It was a glorious love letter to the iconic fighting franchise, with fatalities and brutalities galore and an exciting tease for the future.

It may not have been a box office smash, but there are two things you need to remember: it was released while global restrictions were still in place and it was HBO Max’s most successful launch title.

Mortal Kombat 2 was quickly green-lit, but over three-and-a-half years later, we’re still waiting.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Joe Taslim in Mortal Kombat.Warner Bros.

To the surprise of nobody, Mortal Kombat 2 has been rated R by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence, gore, and language.”

That’s all par for the course in MK; its entire appeal is its gratuitous, spine-ripping, skull-smashing deaths.

Here’s the issue, though: we’ve still not seen a trailer and it’s not coming out until October 24, 2025. That’s almost a whole year away, but a completed version of the film has already been given an age rating.

“I mean… yeah… But still, the movie is done and it’s gonna be sitting there for over a year until October 2025,” one user commented. “MORTAL KOMBAT 2 has been Rated WHO GIVES A F**K for taking too long to come out. In theaters LIKE A YEAR from now, LMAO,” another wrote.

“Going to lose patience I’ve waited long enough for a trailer,” a third posted. “Rated before a year seems like version is locked and ready, why not move early next year,” a fourth added. “Mr [Todd] Garner when is the trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 coming out? It’s about time, no?” a fifth asked.

Garner, one of the sequel’s producers, posted a video of himself listening to the Mortal Kombat theme at the end of October, so it’s possible that we could see a teaser trailer before 2025.

In the meantime, check out other new movies to watch this month and the best movies of 2024 so far.

