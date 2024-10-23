John Wick anime: What do we know about the new movie?

The John Wick anime is taking our favorite hitman into another medium, as we learn more about his mysterious past.

A John Wick anime movie was first announced in 2023, and since then we haven’t heard much about the project. Chad Stahelski, creator of the franchise, has been tight-lipped about the new movie beyond the fact it’ll be a prequel.

Such a prospect is enticing, since the Keanu Reeves-led property already borrows so liberally from anime shows. Since The Continental, Ballerina and Under the High Table are all live-action, it’s intriguing to see the hitman jump to another medium.

But what do we know? Who’s making it? We’ve checked in with our contacts, and here’s what we can tell you.

What is the John Wick anime?

The John Wick anime is a prequel movie showing at least part of the mission that allowed the titular hitman to walk away from being a hired gun. It’s currently in development under the watchful eye of Stahelski, per an interview in The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024.

John Wick anime movie plot

The John Wick anime movie will show the “impossible task” that meant John could leave the mercenary business behind and settle down. The particular hit he fulfilled has been discussed in the franchise before, but never beyond vague details, but now we’ll hear more.

Lionsgate

Besides unveiling that shrouded part of his background, we’re also likely to get more about his romance with Helen, the woman who inspires him to leave crime behind. Portrayed by Bridget Moynahan in the first film, expect her to play some sort of role in the story here.

What studio is making it?

We don’t know who is making the John Wick anime or directing it yet, but Stahelski is well-versed in the industry so it’s likely to be someone exciting. He handled action choreography for Lazarus, the new TV show from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe premiering in 2025.

Lionsgate

Going by that alone, he’s got strong connections in the anime space, and since everything John Wick goes through him, whomever is in the director’s chair will know their stuff. “As the director of all four films, I was the guy that came up with the mythology, and I was in charge of the tone, so that’s where that title came from,” Stahelski told THR.

“I’m the gatekeeper, but everyone is welcome. Nothing has really changed in the creative process; it just filters through me.”

There’s no release date for the John Wick anime movie yet. All details are currently quite vague, but since Stahelski has been talking it up, more info is coming very soon.

