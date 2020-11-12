 Halo TV series recasts Cortana with game's original voice actor - Dexerto
Halo TV series recasts Cortana with game’s original voice actor

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:28

by Daniel Megarry
Cortana Halo TV series
Microsoft

Showtime’s Halo TV series has recast Cortana, bringing in the character’s original voice actor Jen Taylor for the role.

After years of speculation and attempts to get a series or movie based on the beloved gaming franchise off the ground, Showtime are finally making real progress. A 10-episode season is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021, with Pablo Schrieber in the lead role.

It was originally announced that Natascha McElholne would play Cortana, the iconic AI that assists Master Chief throughout his missions (and inspired Microsoft’s real-life personal assistant of the same name). McElholne was also cast in a dual role as Cortana’s creator, Dr. Catherine Halsey.

Cortana in Halo
Microsoft
Cortana has been voiced by Jen Taylor in the Halo series of games for two decades

But now, IGN have confirmed that McElhone can no longer complete her scenes as Cortana. As you can probably guess, this is due to complications caused by the ongoing global health crisis. She’s still set to continue in the role of Dr. Halsey, though.

Jen Taylor will reprise her role as Cortana

Cortana will instead now be played by Jen Taylor, who returns to the role she played in Halo 1, 2, 3, Reach, 4, and 5. It’s currently unknown whether Taylor will record live-action scenes for the part, or will be a voice actor for a full CGI portrayal.

The announcement will no doubt please longtime Halo fans, as it brings some welcome continuity from the games over to the live-action series.

Master Chief holding helmet
Microsoft
The Halo franchise is still going strong

We don’t know the exact plot of the Halo series, but Showtime have explained it will follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant,” adding, “Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

The series is expected to release some point in the first quarter of 2021, so there’s not too long to wait to see Master Chief and Cortana on our screens. In the meantime, you can find everything we know about Showtime’s new Halo series, including casting and plot rumors, right here.

Everything we know about Halo series: cast, release date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Halo TV series logo
Microsoft

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about after years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground. Showtime has stepped up to the plate and is delivering in a big way.

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013 with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

It’s been a long time coming, but the series is finally on its way for a release in the near future.

Master Chief points gun
Microsoft
Fans have been waiting on a Halo series for a long time.

When is Halo coming out?

According to Showtime, the Halo series is set to debut in the “first quarter” of 2021. While this may seem quite vague, it still provides us with a decent timeline.

The year’s first quarter begins on January 1 and goes until March 31, so the series will launch within those first 90 days.

Normally, large Showtime projects tend to debut on Sunday nights, so with this in mind, it further limits the days a bit more with the show likely beginning between Sunday, January 3 to Sunday, March 28.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief
Instagram/sho_halo
Pablo Schreiber wearing the Master Chief helmet.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Elsewhere, Natascha McElhone will be the iconic AI Cortana and prominent Hindi actress, Shabana Azmi, will be playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Master Chief holding helmet
Microsoft
The Halo franchise is still going strong.

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, not very much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.

As the Halo series moves closer to completion, we’ll be getting trailers and pieces of media that should provide more of an indication on the show and the story it will be telling.