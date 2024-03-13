Who dies in Dune 2?

In Dune, the House Atreides suffered a devastating massacre. In Part Two, Paul embarks on a journey to become a Fremen and fulfill their prophesied messiah, seeking vengeance against the Harkonnens, ultimately resulting in further bloodshed.

Paul saw the demise of his people in a planned extermination by the Emperor with the help of the Harkonnens. Dune had some upsetting deaths, like Duke Leto Atreides and Duncan Idaho. But Dune 2 ups the ante, with Paul leaning into his role as the Lisan Al’Gaib and certain deaths played out as they happened in the original books.

The war on Arrakis has begun to take hold as the Fremen fight back to take back their land with Paul groomed to be their new leader. A centuries-old rivalry between the Atreides and Harkonnens leads the story alongside a fight to take control of the Empire.

Article continues after ad

Here’s every major death in Dune 2. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Chani’s friend Shishakli

When Paul integrated himself into the Fremen’s way of life in the desert, he met one of Chani’s longtime friends. Unlike Stilgar, Chani and her friends don’t believe in the prophecy and see it as a made-up tale created to control them. Over time, Paul proves himself worthy to the Fremen and Shishakli.

Paul begins to become their unwarranted leader as he leans into his role as the Lisan Al’Gaib. The death of Chani’s friend occurs when Feyd-Rautha is given control of Arrakis. After having attacked one of the main sietches of the Fremen, Paul and the others have no choice but to venture south.

Article continues after ad

Feyd-Rautha personally goes to Arrakis with his soldiers to kill off any remaining Fremen. He soon meets Shishakli, who volunteers to stay behind to help kill as many Harkonnens as possible. She refuses to speak and only smirks at Feyd-Rautha. Using a flame torch, Feyd-Rautha burns her to death.

Article continues after ad

Baron Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

The long-awaited revenge finally occurs when Paul kills Baron Harkonnen. Having drunk the Water of Life and fulfilling the prophecy, Paul begins his plan to avenge House Atreides and destroy the Harkonnens. With Gurney’s help and finding the Atreides’ heavy artillery vault, they begin their plan.

Stories of the Lisan Al’Gaib have everyone fearful of the Fremen uprising, and Paul sends a message to the Emperor. He, his daughter, the Bene Gesserit, and Harkonnens travel to Arrakis for a meeting with the so-called mahdi. While there, the Emperor is disappointed in the Baron’s inability to take care of the matter and for not believing the Lisan Al’Gaib is real.

Article continues after ad

As a result, his soldier cuts the Baron’s mechanical supports that help him stay alive. Paul soon attacks their fortress and ships with the Fremen. He brazenly enters their meeting room without revealing his identity. The Emperor and others watch as he makes a beeline for Baron Harkonnen, who is already frail.

Article continues after ad

Using his knife, he calls the Baron “grandfather” before plunging his blade into his neck. Paul had learned through the Water of Life that his mother is the illegitimate daughter of the Baron – making him a Harkonnen.

Rabban Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

Rabban Harkonnen’s story has slightly changed in Dune 2. He’s seen as a failure by the Baron and his brother Feyd-Rautha. The Baron takes away his control of Arrakis after having failed to restart Spice production. During Paul and the Fremen’s attack, Rabban tries to flee.

Article continues after ad

But he’s stopped by Gurney. It’s a fight a long time in the making as Rabban was also responsible for the death of Duke Leto Atreides and Gurney’s dear friends. Gurney takes on Rabban in a battle to the death and manages to plunge his knife into the Harkonnen’s chest. He tells Rabban it’s retaliation for his Duke.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

One of the deaths book fans would have seen coming is of psychopath Feyd-Rautha. He’s the favored nephew of the Baron who’s known for his thirst for blood and sadistic ways. His death comes after his uncles and after his brother’s in Dune 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He’s not the sole heir to the Harkonnen throne and was promised to rule the Empire alongside Princess Irulan. When Paul gathers them as hostages, he allows the Emperor a fighter in his place. Feyd-Rautha offers himself as tribute.

The battle was intense, with Feyd-Rautha having the upper hand more than once. He even managed to drive his knife into Paul’s side. Feyd-Rautha was set to end the battle trying to thrust his knife into Paul. While stopping the blade, Paul got the final blow by plunging his knife into Feyd-Rautha’s midsection – killing him. Paul had killed the last of the Harkonnen heirs and his cousin.

Article continues after ad

Dune 2 is now in theaters and you can find out if it will be available to stream. You can read all about how Denis Villeneuve fulfilled a dying fan’s wish with the epic sequel.