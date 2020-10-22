 When is American Horror Story season 9 on Netflix? release date revealed - Dexerto
When is American Horror Story season 9 on Netflix? release date revealed

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:50

by Daniel Megarry
Emma Roberts in American Horror Story 1984
FX

American Horror Story fans are in for a treat, as it looks like season 9 of the terrifying show is finally coming to Netflix in November this year.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world, with each season focusing on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows and even the literal end of the world.

The most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, followed a group of teenagers who become camp counselors for the summer, only to find themselves fighting for survival against a notorious serial killer called Mr Jingles who’s earned a reputation for chopping off his victims’ ears.

Mr Jingles in American Horror Story 1984
FX
Mr Jingles terrorized camp counselors in American Horror Story: 1984

It marked a return to more straightforward, classic horror ideas, taking cues from iconic slasher franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th, and won plenty of praise from viewers and critics alike.

1984 was also notable for being the first season of American Horror Story to not feature fan favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, although it did introduce us to newcomers like Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross who helped make the season a standout.

When is American Horror Story: 1984 coming to Netflix?

If you’ve been waiting for season 9 of American Horror Story to hit Netflix so you can binge watch (or re-watch), you’re in luck, as What’s On Netflix have reported that it will be arriving on Friday 13 November, 2020.

While it may not arrive on our screens in time for Halloween, there are other seasons of American Horror Story available to watch on Netflix – we’d recommend Asylum and Roanoke if you’re looking for genuine scares – as well as these great horror movies and TV shows.

When is American Horror Story season 10 coming out?

Fans were disappointed to learn that there will be no new season of American Horror Story in 2020 due to the ongoing global health crisis, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan Murphy confirmed production is scheduled to start in October, and that leaves us hopeful that we’ll get a glimpse at season 10 soon. Whether it will air earlier in 2021, or we’ll have to wait for the usual September/October premiere date, remains to be seen.

Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis reveals horror film that left her scarred

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:05

by Daniel Megarry
Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween 2018
Universal

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that iconic horror movie The Exorcist left her emotionally scarred after watching it as a teenager.

The actress helped pave the way for empowered female characters in horror, with her role as Laurie in the Halloween franchise being one of the most enduring and recognisable of the genre. But it turns out even she gets terrified every now and then.

Speaking to fellow scream queen Neve Campbell (Scream) for Variety, Jamie recalled the moment her parents screened 1973 supernatural horror The Exorcist for her 15th birthday, and it sounds as though it had a significant impact on her.

Jamie Lee Curtis on The Exorcist

“My parents screened The Exorcist for my 15th birthday,” she explained. “And it freaked me out so badly that for the rest of school, my girlfriends would run behind me in the hall and they would say, ‘Dimi, why you do this to me?'”

“[It freaked me out] so much so that I named my first car – my first car was a 1972 Mercury Capri, and it had a personalized license plate [saying] Dimi, and it freaked me out so badly!”

The Exorcist, which is considered to be one of the greatest horror movies of all time, famously evoked some strong responses upon its release in the 1970s, with reports of crying, vomiting and even fainting among cinemagoers.

 

Jamie previously revealed that she was actually asked to audition for the part of Regan MacNeil, the possessed 12-year-old girl featured in the movie, but her mother refused the role on her behalf.

The Exorcist 1973
Warner Bros.
Jamie Lee Curtis says The Exorcist “freaked me out so badly”

After her breakthrough role as Laurie in the original 1978 Halloween movie, Jamie went on to star in a number of horror movies including The Fog, Prom Night and Terror Train, and also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s cult classic TV series Scream Queens.

Fans will be able to see Jamie on the big screen once again in 2021, as she returns to play Laurie in the highly-anticipated sequel Halloween Kills.