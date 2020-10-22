When is American Horror Story season 9 on Netflix? release date revealed - Dexerto

American Horror Story fans are in for a treat, as it looks like season 9 of the terrifying show is finally coming to Netflix in November this year.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world, with each season focusing on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows and even the literal end of the world.

The most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, followed a group of teenagers who become camp counselors for the summer, only to find themselves fighting for survival against a notorious serial killer called Mr Jingles who’s earned a reputation for chopping off his victims’ ears.

It marked a return to more straightforward, classic horror ideas, taking cues from iconic slasher franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th, and won plenty of praise from viewers and critics alike.

1984 was also notable for being the first season of American Horror Story to not feature fan favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, although it did introduce us to newcomers like Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross who helped make the season a standout.

When is American Horror Story: 1984 coming to Netflix?

If you’ve been waiting for season 9 of American Horror Story to hit Netflix so you can binge watch (or re-watch), you’re in luck, as What’s On Netflix have reported that it will be arriving on Friday 13 November, 2020.

While it may not arrive on our screens in time for Halloween, there are other seasons of American Horror Story available to watch on Netflix – we’d recommend Asylum and Roanoke if you’re looking for genuine scares – as well as these great horror movies and TV shows.

When is American Horror Story season 10 coming out?

Fans were disappointed to learn that there will be no new season of American Horror Story in 2020 due to the ongoing global health crisis, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan Murphy confirmed production is scheduled to start in October, and that leaves us hopeful that we’ll get a glimpse at season 10 soon. Whether it will air earlier in 2021, or we’ll have to wait for the usual September/October premiere date, remains to be seen.