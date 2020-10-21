Megan Fox handcuffed to dead husband in first look at horror movie Till Death - Dexerto

Filming has wrapped on Megan Fox’s new horror Till Death, and a series of first look photos have provided a pretty good idea of what’s in store. Spoiler alert: There’s a lot of blood.

The movie, from director S.K. Dale, follows Megan’s character Emma as she’s left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a twisted revenge plot; with two hired killers on the way to finish the job, she must find a way to survive.

Millenium Media have shared a few intriguing stills from the movie with Collider, which depict Megan’s character covered in blood and, as expected, chained to her dead husband. We can’t wait to see how she gets out of this one.

The Jason Carver-penned script previously earned a coveted spot on the Blood List, a spin on the Black List that shines a light on some of the best-unproduced horror and thriller screenplays. Perhaps the most famous movie to emerge from this list is Netflix’s horror hit Bird Box.

It’s also worth pointing out that the movie bears more than a passing resemblance to Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game – which received a critically-acclaimed adaptation for Netflix in 2017 – so we’re interested to see which direction Till Death goes in.

Megan will be joined by a talented cast including Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth in the movie.

Megan Fox makes a return to horror

This isn’t the first time Megan has gone down the horror route, as she previously starred in the 2009 feminist horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body. It underperformed at the box office, but went on to gain a deserved cult following.

Addressing the movie’s box office performance in a recent interview on Eli Roth’s History of Horror podcast, Megan argued that the movie “never really stood a chance” because of the way she was portrayed by the media.

″I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release,” she said. “It was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then … the tearing me down was starting to happen.”