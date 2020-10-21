 Megan Fox handcuffed to dead husband in first look at horror movie Till Death - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Megan Fox handcuffed to dead husband in first look at horror movie Till Death

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:12

by Daniel Megarry
Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media

Share

Filming has wrapped on Megan Fox’s new horror Till Death, and a series of first look photos have provided a pretty good idea of what’s in store. Spoiler alert: There’s a lot of blood.

The movie, from director S.K. Dale, follows Megan’s character Emma as she’s left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a twisted revenge plot; with two hired killers on the way to finish the job, she must find a way to survive.

Millenium Media have shared a few intriguing stills from the movie with Collider, which depict Megan’s character covered in blood and, as expected, chained to her dead husband. We can’t wait to see how she gets out of this one.

Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media
Megan Fox will make a return to horror in Till Death

The Jason Carver-penned script previously earned a coveted spot on the Blood List, a spin on the Black List that shines a light on some of the best-unproduced horror and thriller screenplays. Perhaps the most famous movie to emerge from this list is Netflix’s horror hit Bird Box.

It’s also worth pointing out that the movie bears more than a passing resemblance to Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game – which received a critically-acclaimed adaptation for Netflix in 2017 – so we’re interested to see which direction Till Death goes in.

Megan will be joined by a talented cast including Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth in the movie.

Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media
Till Death previously earned a coveted spot on the Blood List

Megan Fox makes a return to horror

This isn’t the first time Megan has gone down the horror route, as she previously starred in the 2009 feminist horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body. It underperformed at the box office, but went on to gain a deserved cult following.

Addressing the movie’s box office performance in a recent interview on Eli Roth’s History of Horror podcast, Megan argued that the movie “never really stood a chance” because of the way she was portrayed by the media.

″I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release,” she said. “It was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then … the tearing me down was starting to happen.”

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer captures Toph’s elegant side

Published: 21/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @rionafae

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A talented cosplayer brought the Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to life with a stunning costume. The artist captured the earthbender’s regal look before she joined team Avatar.

Avatar first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, and has since become a cultural phenomena. Despite releasing 15 years ago, the animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April.

Fans of the series can’t seem to get enough of the blind earthbender, Toph. To celebrate the beloved character, a talented cosplayer re-created the heroine’s elegant Beifong estate look from Book 2.

toph in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
Toph may be blind, but that doesn’t stop her.

Avatar cosplayer re-creates Toph’s elegant side

In Season 2 of the show, Avatar Aang needs to find an earthbending master. The monk ends up discovering a blind fighter in the Earth Kingdom named Toph, who uses her feet to see and feel the ground beneath her.

While the heroine is rough around the edges for a lot of the show, she actually comes from a very wealthy family. Capturing Toph’s regal costume from her introduction episode, cosplayer ‘rionafae‘ transformed into the character on Instagram.

The artist nailed the earthbender’s Beifong estate look, perfectly re-creating her flowing green and patterned dress. She even included the character’s intricate flowered headband which keeps her long black hair up and tidy.

The post immediately gained attention on the social media platform, gaining over 14k likes at the time of writing. The cosplayer could easily be mistaken for a live-action film version of the earthbender.

In another photo, Riona gave viewers a full look at her outfit. Mirroring a pose from the animation, the artist depicts Toph’s regal side when living with her family. The picture is put next to fanart of the Avatar character by ‘aireenscolor‘ to show accurate her costume really is.

This isn’t the first time rionafae has dressed up as an Avatar character. In September, she went viral when pulling off the perfect re-creation of Princess Azula’s squad member, Mai.

Those wanting to watch it the critically acclaimed animation can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. Its sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on the streaming service.