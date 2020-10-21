 All movies coming to Netflix UK in November: Spiderman, Zombieland, more - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

All movies coming to Netflix UK in November: Spiderman, Zombieland, more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 13:21 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 13:23

by Daniel Megarry
Movies coming to Netflix in November 2020
Universal Pictures / Sony / Sony

Share

Netflix

Netflix UK has unveiled a bunch of movies that will be heading to the streaming service in November this year, and there’s a lot to get excited about.

While they may be best known for their original TV series like The Umbrella Academy and 13 Reasons Why, Netflix is stepping up their game when it comes to movies, as November’s additions should have something to please every viewer.

Comic book fans will be glad to see the addition of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, those looking for a laugh can get their fix with Zombieland and We’re the Millers, while drama lovers can turn to Netflix Original movie Hillbilly Elegy.

Sony
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix UK in November

There’s also a selection of new Christmas movies, if that’s your thing – because it’s never too early, right? – including Operation Christmas Drop and the bizarrely-titled Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Netflix promises there will be “more [movies] added throughout the month” that will be revealed soon, so be sure to check back as we’ll keep the list updated when other additions get announced.

Movies coming to Netflix UK in November

  • As Good As It Gets (1997)
  • Daddy’s Home (2015)
  • Hillbilly Elegy (2020)
  • Jack Reacher (2012)
  • Music and Lyrics (2007)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • Police Academy (1984)
  • Rango (2011)
  • Richie Rich (1994)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
  • Seven Pounds (2008)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)
  • We’re The Millers (2013)
  • Zombieland (2009)
The cast of Zombieland
Sony Pictures
Zombieland is joining the Netflix UK lineup in November

Christmas movies coming to Netflix UK in November

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
  • Operation Christmas Drop (2020)
  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)
TV + Movies

Megan Fox handcuffed to dead husband in first look at horror movie Till Death

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:12

by Daniel Megarry
Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media

Share

Filming has wrapped on Megan Fox’s new horror Till Death, and a series of first look photos have provided a pretty good idea of what’s in store. Spoiler alert: There’s a lot of blood.

The movie, from director S.K. Dale, follows Megan’s character Emma as she’s left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a twisted revenge plot; with two hired killers on the way to finish the job, she must find a way to survive.

Millenium Media have shared a few intriguing stills from the movie with Collider, which depict Megan’s character covered in blood and, as expected, chained to her dead husband. We can’t wait to see how she gets out of this one.

Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media
Megan Fox will make a return to horror in Till Death

The Jason Carver-penned script previously earned a coveted spot on the Blood List, a spin on the Black List that shines a light on some of the best-unproduced horror and thriller screenplays. Perhaps the most famous movie to emerge from this list is Netflix’s horror hit Bird Box.

It’s also worth pointing out that the movie bears more than a passing resemblance to Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game – which received a critically-acclaimed adaptation for Netflix in 2017 – so we’re interested to see which direction Till Death goes in.

Megan will be joined by a talented cast including Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth in the movie.

Megan Fox in Till Death
Millennium Media
Till Death previously earned a coveted spot on the Blood List

Megan Fox makes a return to horror

This isn’t the first time Megan has gone down the horror route, as she previously starred in the 2009 feminist horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body. It underperformed at the box office, but went on to gain a deserved cult following.

Addressing the movie’s box office performance in a recent interview on Eli Roth’s History of Horror podcast, Megan argued that the movie “never really stood a chance” because of the way she was portrayed by the media.

″I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release,” she said. “It was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then … the tearing me down was starting to happen.”