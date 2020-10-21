All movies coming to Netflix UK in November: Spiderman, Zombieland, more - Dexerto

Netflix UK has unveiled a bunch of movies that will be heading to the streaming service in November this year, and there’s a lot to get excited about.
While they may be best known for their original TV series like The Umbrella Academy and 13 Reasons Why, Netflix is stepping up their game when it comes to movies, as November’s additions should have something to please every viewer.
Comic book fans will be glad to see the addition of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, those looking for a laugh can get their fix with Zombieland and We’re the Millers, while drama lovers can turn to Netflix Original movie Hillbilly Elegy.
There’s also a selection of new Christmas movies, if that’s your thing – because it’s never too early, right? – including Operation Christmas Drop and the bizarrely-titled Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Netflix promises there will be “more [movies] added throughout the month” that will be revealed soon, so be sure to check back as we’ll keep the list updated when other additions get announced.
Movies coming to Netflix UK in November
- As Good As It Gets (1997)
- Daddy’s Home (2015)
- Hillbilly Elegy (2020)
- Jack Reacher (2012)
- Music and Lyrics (2007)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Police Academy (1984)
- Rango (2011)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
- Seven Pounds (2008)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)
- We’re The Millers (2013)
- Zombieland (2009)
Christmas movies coming to Netflix UK in November
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
- Operation Christmas Drop (2020)
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)