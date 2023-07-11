When does Wonka take place? Prequel timeline explained

Wonka is ready to enter the cinemas of your pure imagination, but when is the prequel actually set in regards to the other movies?

Timothée Chalamet is ready to step into the role of Wonka, and the prequel film has just dropped its first magical trailer.

Wonka is going to tell the story of the eccentric chocolateer, but obviously there’s been plenty of other films based on the character, stemming from the classic Roald Dahl book. This includes Mel Stuart’s 1971 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Article continues after ad

But what does this mean for the timeline of the Willy Wonka franchise? Is the 2023 film a prequel to a particular film, and what time period is it set in? Well, read on to find out.

When is Wonka set? Is it a prequel to the Gene Wilder film?

Wonka appears to be set sometime in the Victorian/Edwardian era, judging by its costumes – though it’s a little complicated. Furthermore, while Wonka is not an official prequel, Paul King has revealed that it is a companion piece to the 1971 Gene Wilder film.

Article continues after ad

This means that Wonka will go by a similar timeline, which admittedly murkys the waters of when it is set. See, if Wonka himself is of middle age in the 1971 film – his 60s at the oldest – and a young adult in the 2023 film. That means that Wonka is likely set around the 1930s, which, if you look at the costuming in the trailer below, makes no sense.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is likely why Wonka is regarded as a companion film rather than a straight prequel, as timelines wouldn’t add up. Even going back to the original 1964 source material, Wonka is said to be born in 1917 in the book, which again would set Wonka sometime in the 1930s-40s.

Article continues after ad

However, we can also count another factor into the mix: The fact that this story isn’t set in the real world.

See, Wonka is set in a world with chocolate capitals, made up countries, and magical candy, and has a multicultural cast despite taking on the costumes and behaviour of Victorian England. So understandably it doesn’t follow the history and geography of the real world. Therefore, timeline accuracy and setting is basically a moot point.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, Wonka is going to explain how he came to forge his empire, long before Charlie Bucket came around. Obviously, it is set in a general sense before the characters’ other films. But considering that each film takes liberties with its timeframe and its worldbuilding, we can basically toss all logic and reason when it comes to timelines out of the window. It’s what Wonka would do.

Wonka will release in cinemas on December 15, 2023. Find out if the movie is a musical here.