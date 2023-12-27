There’s chocolate and there’s chocolate – but Wonka chocolate is now taking the world by storm. But is the movie available on streaming?

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, and Olivia Colman, Wonka has surpassed initial expectations of doubt, proving to be a hit with fans.

Though some of its stars – one in particular – haven’t been as favorable about their experience of shooting the movie, the prequel managed to pull in $39 million alone during its opening weekend.

Article continues after ad

Now the chocolate dust has settled, is Wonka on streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Wonka on streaming?

Wonka isn’t currently available on streaming, with no release date for digital platforms confirmed.

Article continues after ad

The movie is still playing in theaters, having released in the US on December 8, 2023, and other international territories such as the UK on December 15.

As Wonka is a Warner Bros. production, it should be available to stream on Max at some point in the future. It should also be available to purchase on other streaming services.

Article continues after ad

Early predictions estimate that the movie could be available to stream as early as February 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is based on the release patterns of Warner Bros., with films typically streaming between 30-45 days after its theatrical run. In the meantime, both Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate factory are currently available to stream on Max.

Article continues after ad

What is Wonka about?

Wonka acts as a prequel to the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, charting how the chocolatier ended up creating his infamous chocolate factory.

Article continues after ad

The film’s official synopsis reads “With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.”

Wonka currently has an 83% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%.

In our four-star review, we described the movie: “Like any movie ever made, Wonka challenges us to hold two types of thought at once – not only is the film exceptionally delivering on changing the chocolatier’s story to one of unfiltered joy, but it also doesn’t go far enough in addressing stereotyping concerns and underhand humor.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wonka is in theaters now. Check out more of our coverage below: