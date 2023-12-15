How long is the new Willy Wonka movie?

This weekend, moviegoers across the world will find out how Willy became Wonka, Roald Dahl’s iconic, everlasting chocolatier – but how long is the new movie?

Wonka, directed by Paddington’s Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, finds the character with little more than a few sovereigns and some delicious chocolate.

He has big, bold ambitions of opening his own shop in the Galeries Gourmet, but between the so-called Chocolate Cartel and devious inn-keepers, it turns out he’ll need more than pure imagination to make his dreams come true.

Article continues after ad

The film has finally hit US cinemas after an earlier international release, and with families piling into theaters over the weekend, you may want to know: how long is Wonka?

Article continues after ad

Wonka runtime explained

Wonka has a runtime of one hour and 56 minutes (116 minutes).

Here’s how that compares to the earlier big-screen outings:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: 98 minutes

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: 115 minutes

Wonka: 116 minutes

While the new film may be the longest of the three, it chronicles an uncharted part of the character’s life, exploring not only how he opened his spectacular factory, but also how he met the Oompa Loompas.

Article continues after ad

“I was a bit nervous because origin stories don’t always feel essential, and I was aware this is such a beloved property,” the director told Mashable.

However, King managed to expand teases from the original book. “There’s lots of clues in there. [Dahl] mentioned Slugworth, Ficklegruber, and Prodnose, and how there had been spies and how they conspired against him,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“I was really reading all of Dahl and just trying to channel him, and there’s a great story he wrote called ‘The Landlady,’ about somebody who captures people and keeps them all in her basement. It’s completely terrifying. It’s a grown-up story rather than a kids story. I liked the idea of using it and the small-print idea from the Willy Wonka movie — just diving into that world and piecing it together.”

Article continues after ad

Wonka is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage below: