5 cozy movies to watch if you love Paddington 3

If three hits of the poshest bear alive isn’t enough, we’ve whittled down the classics to five must-see movies to watch if you love Paddington 3.

After two riveting adventures across the Big Smoke, what else can a small bear do but get himself a passport and take a trip abroad? That’s right, Paddington 3 – better known as Paddington in Peru – sees the Brown’s adventures go global, heading on a hunt for Aunt Lucy after she mysteriously disappears.

By this point, you’ve probably binged the first two movies so much that Netflix is asking if you’re alright. Instead of giving them the satisfaction of a smarmy reply, why not try more stories that take the best parts of Paddington and double down on them?

Before you watch the new movie, take a look back over some of our favorite cozy cinematic moments, from a crafty farmyard scheme to a penguin disguising themselves as a chicken (that’ll make sense in a minute).

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993)

BBC/Netflix

Cracking cheese, Gromit! If you want to up the ante on wholesome British vibes, there’s only one duo that’s up to the job. The stop-animation stalwarts were first introduced to us in 1989, but their 1993 movie The Wrong Trousers is undoubtedly the best.

Wallace has created something known as “techno pants,” and the inquisitive little penguin he’s let a room out to – also known as the GOAT villain Feathers McGraw – uses them to pull off a heist. It’s responsible for the infamous train scene between the dastardly trio, which, let’s face it, is a moment you’ll want to watch on YouTube at least once a year.

We’re also set to see McGraw return in Vengeance Most Fowl after being locked up once more at the end of The Wrong Trousers. The 30-minute movie is quite literally his villain origin story.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Christopher Robin (2018)

Walt Disney Studios

Let’s put the shoe on the other foot for a minute. Never mind the cuddly CGI sidekick we all want to take home as merchandise; what about the human next to them? Christopher Robin looks at A.A. Milne’s little boy all grown up – who you’ll remember as Winnie the Pooh’s best friend.

When we meet back up with Christopher, he’s completely lost all the imagination he had as a child. But Pooh needs his help, with the rest of the gang lost in the Hundred Acre Wood. You can probably guess what lessons are learned throughout, and it’s the same lesson we learn, too: never let go of your inner child. Pass the tissues, please!

Where to watch: Disney+

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

20th Century Studios

Any Wes Anderson film promises to be an absolute banger, but when he’s working with stop-motion, there’s an extra level of spice to proceedings. Fantastic Mr. Fox came out of nowhere, becoming one of Anderson’s most renowned films to date – and it looks absolutely stunning.

Following the Roald Dahl story of the same name, three farmers are trying to kill Mr. Fox after they tire of him stealing their food. However, Mr. Fox outsmarts the farmers using his natural sense of craftiness – and charm, obviously. He’s voiced by George Clooney, for God’s sake.

Through meticulous attention to detail, our favorite A-list actors, and a classic tale of good triumphing over evil, Fantastic Mr. Fox might just be one of the best animated movies of the millennium. Frankly, it’s a mistake not to watch it.

Where to watch: Disney+

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Max

We couldn’t talk about cozy vibes and not mention Miyazaki’s most wholesome masterpiece, My Neighbor Totoro. Great cinema suspends your beliefs and immerses you in a world where you physically cannot think of anything else, and that’s what you get here for a glorious 95 minutes.

Sisters Mei and Satsuki have just moved to the rural countryside in order to be close to their mom, who’s in hospital. The olde-worlde house is full of unexplainable charm – something that takes on a completely different meaning during the night. They meet Totoro (and other iconic characters like Cat Bus) and have amazing adventures in the woods.

The plot is literally that simple. There’s not much meat on the bone if you’re looking for something deep and intellectual, but you really don’t need it. A lovely family meets lovely creatures who have lovely times together. How rare is it to see that in day-to-day life?

Where to watch: Max

Stuart Little (1999)

Columbia Pictures

Before Paddington came a little mouse who somehow had little jumpers and trousers tailor-made to his measurements. Of course I’m talking about Stuart Little, who was most 90s kids’ introduction to the powers of talking animals. You’re probably reading this thinking, “God, I haven’t watched that in years.” So here’s your chance to do exactly that.

Stuart is adopted by the Little family, though brother George instantly dislikes him. Our mouse is devastated, and starts his adventure towards finding his ‘real’ family. What’s the lesson here, folks? Family is who you choose, not who you share blood with.

I’m getting emotional thinking about that cheeky little rodent being embraced by the Big Apple. There are nearly tears in my eyes thinking about him driving his little car. So much use of the word little. So cute. Now, so overlooked. Don’t abandon Stuart again… it’ll make him sad.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Paddington 3 is out in cinemas now.