Wonka box office: How much has it made?

Wonka has now had its international debut across the globe – but how well has it performed at the box office? Here’s what you need to know.

From the creators of Paddington, the story of Willy Wonka has now entered its prequel era, with the latest movie following how the chocolatier was able to create his infamous factory.

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman, the movie has already defied initial expectations, pulling in overwhelmingly positive reviews after its previews.

Now it has been internationally released, how much has Wonka made at the box office? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much has Wonka made at the box office?

The Paul King-directed prequel Wonka has had an incredibly successful weekend at the international box office but has struggled to replicate the same numbers in China.

According to a report from Variety, Wonka opened to $43.2 million over the weekend, topping the international box office. Releasing in territories such as the UK, the prequel has yet to see a release in North America – which is currently slated for December 15.

So far, Wonka has debuted in 37 markets, including Spain, Germany, Mexico, and Japan. The prequel’s $11.1 million start in the UK is the studio’s second-biggest opening of the year behind Barbie.

However, that doesn’t mean things have been plain sailing for Wonka in all territories. In China, the movie only pulled in $3.2 million, keeping on track with how well its fellow competitors have been performing in the country since the pandemic.

In our four-star review of the movie, we said: “Like any movie ever made, Wonka challenges us to hold two types of thought at once – not only is the film exceptionally delivering on changing the chocolatier’s story to one of unfiltered joy, but it also doesn’t go far enough in addressing stereotyping concerns and underhand humor.

“For kids who have routinely been traumatized by their parents making them watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory growing up (or by Johnny Depp’s rendition of the role altogether), Wonka is the ideal chance to repair, re-heal, and carry forward the magic.”

Wonka’s main theatrical competition has been Universal’s animated Migration, opening to $6.5 million from its first 18 markets. It also suffered in China, earning around $1 million.

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon has also continued to climb the box office ranks, earning $16.1 million from 64 markets. Its global total now stands at $170.8 million.

Wonka premieres in theaters on December 15 in the US. To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.