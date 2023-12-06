A brand-new take on Willy Wonka’s story means a brand-new set of characters – here’s everything you need to know about the Wonka cast.

Thanks to the iconic novel and movies in 1971 and 2005, Willy Wonka is a character familiar to many generations.

However, new prequel movie Wonka is set to change everything we know about his story. The official synopsis reads: “Focusing on a young Willy Wonka and how he came to meet the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.”

With the movie being released in theaters this month, here’s everything you need to know about the Wonka cast.

Wonka cast: All actors & characters

Below you’ll find a list including all of the Wonka cast and their characters.

Simon Farnaby, Colin O’Brien, and Tracy Ifeachor also all have minor supporting roles – and some UK viewers might spot a cameo or two from familiar faces in British film and TV.

Catch the full Wonka trailer below:

Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet

Our titular hero Willy Wonka is a man with one dream – to open a chocolate shop all his own. He’s ventured to the city where his mother once made the best chocolate in the world. He’s incredibly naive and always relies on the kindness of strangers.

Timothée Chalamet is best known for his leading role in Call Me By Your Name, alongside appearances in other films such as Little Women and Bones & All.

Oompa Loompa: Hugh Grant

The Oompa Loompa – who calls himself Lofty – is looking to take back chocolate from Willy Wonka after believing he stole it from Loompa Land. Dry and sarcastic, the Oompa Loompa has his eyes on the prize at all times.

Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Bridget Jones’s Diary are some of the titles that Hugh Grant is best known for.

Mrs. Scrubbit: Olivia Colman

Mrs. Scrubbit appears to be nice and hospitable but actually cons her guests. She claims not to have feelings for Bleacher, although this soon proves otherwise.

As well as starring in the Wonka cast, Olivia Colman is known for her work in The Crown, The Favourite, The Lost Daughter, and Peep Show.

Noodle: Calan Lane

Noodle has grown up at Mrs. Scrubbit’s laundrette, having been abandoned there when she was a baby. Naturally, she hates her and tries not to let life get her down too much.

Calah Lane has previously starred in This Is Us and Family Reunion.

Willy’s Mother: Sally Hawkins

Willy lost his mother when he was young, but he remains close to her spirit. Imagining their time together over the years, he claims that she made the best chocolate he’d ever tasted – and wanted to know her secret.

The Shape of Water and Paddington are some of Sally Hawkins’ most recent roles.

Chief of Police: Keegan-Michael Key

If there’s one thing to know about the Chief of Police, it’s that he loves chocolate – so much so that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get some… including hunting down Wonka.

Keegan-Michael Key has been seen in Schimgadoon! and Key & Peele alongside the Wonka cast.

Slugworth: Paterson Joseph

Slugworth is one member of the so-called “Chocolate Cabal” and naturally asserts himself as the leader. Alongside being the most devious, he also seems to be the most successful.

Viewers might recognize Paterson Joseph from Peep Show, Boat Story, and Safe House.

Prodnose: Matt Lucas

Prodnose is another chocolatier rival of Wonka’s.

Matt Lucas can be recognized from roles in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, as well as hosting The Great British Bake Off.

Fickelgruber: Mathew Baynton

Fickelgruber is the third and final chocolatier working against Willy Wonka.

The man who gave the world Ghosts and Horrible Histories, Mathew Baynton has also appeared in programs such as Gavin & Stacey.

Father Julius: Rowan Atkinson

Father Julius also loves his chocolate, and can often be seen eating it in church.

Aside from a cameo role in the Wonka cast, Rowan Atkinson is best known for Blackadder and his comedy character Mr. Bean.

Abacus Crunch: Jim Carter

Abacus Crunch is a former accountant who has also been swindled by Mrs. Scrubbit’s terms and conditions.

Alongside being in the Wonka cast, Jim Carter can be recognized from Downton Abbey, The Good Liar, and Brassed Off.

Piper Benz: Natasha Rothwell

Piper also works in the laundrette, having once been a successful plumber.

Natasha Rothwell has previously starred in Insecure and The White Lotus.

Lottie Bell: Rakhee Thakrar

Timid Lottie Bell doesn’t speak much to the rest of the Wonka cast – until it’s revealed that she used to be a telephone operator.

Viewers might recognize Rakhee Thakrar from Sex Education and Rules of the Game.

Larry Chuckleworth: Rich Fulcher

A former comic, Larry Chuckleworth often fails to get a laugh while working with the others in the laundrette.

Rich Fulcher can also be seen in Snuff Box and The Mighty Boosh.

Bleacher: Tom Davis

Bleacher works with Mrs. Scrubbit and also has a not-so-secret crush on her.

The Curse and Murder in Successville are other titles Tom Davis has previously appeared in.

Wonka is in theaters on December 8 in the UK, and December 15 in the US. To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.