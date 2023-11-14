Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soundtrack: All songs from Sex Bob-Omb & Anamanaguchi

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings the beloved IP back into the spotlight once again though with this new adaptation comes a wholly original soundtrack. With iconic bands returning to deliver the perfect sound, it’s sure to be a sonic delight from start to finish.

13 years after the sounds of Sex Bob-Omb first captivated audiences around the globe, they’re back for another round as Scott Pilgrim takes to the silver screen.

With the Bryan Lee O’Malley story only growing more beloved with time, the graphic novels, a video game, and a live-action film were only the start, it seems. Now, another adaptation is upon us with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off giving the tale an animated spin on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, with this new anime-style retelling comes a full new soundtrack for fans to enjoy. With both Sex Bob-Omb and Anamanaguchi returning, here’s the full rundown.

Netflix Scott Pilgrim Takes Off tells the classic tale once again with an animated spin.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features new soundtrack from returning bands

More than a decade removed from the instantly iconic soundtrack of the film, many of the same musicians are returning once again for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Namely, Sex Bob-Omb is back on the stage with all new tracks recorded just for the animated series. Meanwhile, Anamanaguchi, the chiptune band responsible for the video game’s soundtrack, also make their return here with new music recorded for the Netflix adaptation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Two Scott Pilgrim Takes Off songs revealed early

Ahead of the show’s debut on Netflix on Friday, November 17, two songs from the animated adaptation were released early. Through an exclusive on Consequence Sound, fans can listen to the first two tracks before watching the series.

Article continues after ad

Sex Bob-Omb’s ‘Orange Shirt’ and Anamanaguchi with Joseph Trapanese’s ‘Meeting Ramona’ can both be heard in full below.

Full Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soundtrack releasing November 17

Coinciding with the release of the show on Netflix, the full Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soundtrack will be made available on the very same debut. The full soundtrack will be accessible on all streaming platforms from Friday, November 17.

Article continues after ad

Rest assured, we’ll update you here with the full tracklist in the coming days as soon as further details emerge.