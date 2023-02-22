What time is Outer Banks Season 3 streaming on Netflix?

Outer Banks Season 3, the next treasure-hunting chapter of the Netflix drama, is about to drop – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Outer Banks first premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series – created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke – is set in the titular area of North Carolina and the class divide between two groups of teenagers.

Three months after the release of Season 1, the streaming platform renewed the show for a second season, which dominated the Nielsen ratings US streaming chart with a number one ranking.

Ahead of Outer Banks Season 3 dropping on Netflix, here’s how to watch it and what time it’s streaming.

Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

All 10 episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Outer Banks Season 3 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the third season reads: “After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

“Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

“They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

Outer Banks Season 3 will be available to stream on February 23. You can check out the show’s cast here.