In Harry Potter, some students at Hogwarts strive to become their House prefect, but what is a prefect and how does one become one?

The Harry Potter franchise introduced millions to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardary, the school all of the magicals kids in England attend when they turn 11 years old.

Throughout the books/movies, fans got a glimpse of life at Hogwarts including classes, dorm life, and a few world-saving adventures.

However, as the students got older, the concept of a Hogwarts prefect was introduced and it was shown that many students strive to get the position. But, what exactly is a prefect and how can a student become one? Here’s everything we know.

What is a prefect in Harry Potter?

A prefect in Harry Potter refers to a student who is given seniority over their fellow students and acts as an authority figure.

Starting in their fifth year, a prefect acts as a student leaders as they are tasked to patrol the Hogwarts corridors, take House points away from students, and give out detentions.

Prefects are also tasked to patrol the halls within the Hogwarts Express in order to keep students, particularly first years, in line.

One boy and girl from each House is selected to be a prefect in their fifth year and they continue to hold their position until they graduate.

They are given a badge with a big “P” on it in their House colors and they are required to wear it with their uniform, but they don’t have to wear it while playing Qudditch.

How does a student become a prefect in Harry Potter?

A student in Harry Potter can become a prefect is they are selected by the headmaster.

The head of each House can give their recommendations for who they believe should hold the position but, ultimately, the decision is solely made by the headmaster.

Most students who strive to become their House prefect do so in an attempt to become their Hogwarts’ Head Boy or Girl.

The Head Boy and Girl is the highest student position in Hogwarts as only two students are selected by the headmaster from the Year 7 class.

They are basically a step above the prefects and most of their duties surround them instructing the prefects on what to do.

However, it has been noted that being a prefect does not guarantee a position as Head Boy or Girl, but it’s still a prestigious honor regardless.