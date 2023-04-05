What happens at the end of The Super Mario Bros Movie? Ending explained, plus how it sets up sequel

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie now in cinemas, we’re taking a spoiler-filled look at the film’s ending, plus how it sets up any potential sequel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit screens today, just in time for the Easter weekend. The star-studded cast includes Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael-Key. While the film’s official synopsis is as follows…

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

With talk already turning to a sequel, here’s how the movie ends, and what that might mean for the potential future of the franchise. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of The Super Mario Bros Movie?

At the end of their adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and Toad end up in Brooklyn, where they have a city-wide battle with Bowser.

With the help of a Power Star, the plumbers power up and take the fire-breathing Koopa down. They force a Blue Mushroom on him, thereby shrinking their foe. Toad then ends the conflict by sticking him in a jar.

The New Yorker’s rejoice, Mario receives the respect he craves from his family, Donkey Kong hugs everyone, and even the angry dog from earlier in the film gives them a nod.

The movie ends with what looks like Mario and Luigi waking up in Brooklyn for a day’s work, only for the film to then reveal that they are back in the Mushroom Kingdom, and having a blast.

How the post-credits scenes set up sequel

The mid-credits scene is a bit of fun, with Bowser reprising his ‘Peaches’ lament from earlier in the movie. We start in close-up at his piano so he looks big. But then see that he is still small, with Toad having him imprisoned in a cage.

The post-credits scene then introduces a character for Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, should it happen. Deep in the sewers of Brooklyn, a white and green egg is revealed, only to crack as a ‘Woo-hoo’ can be heard inside.

This heralds the arrival of fan-favorite Yoshi, who will doubtlessly play a part in any potential sequel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now. You can read more about the animated feature here, or check-out our Mario highlights below…

