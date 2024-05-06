When is the new episode of Doctor Who Season 14 out? Full release schedule

Here’s the complete Doctor Who Season 14 release schedule, including when the latest episode is due to arrive and the full list of episodes to come.

It’s time to step into the TARDIS once more! Ncuti Gatwa is taking his Doctor Who tenure to the next level with the release of Doctor Who Season 14. (For purists, it’s technically Doctor Who Season 40, but who’s counting?)

Doctor Who Season 14 will be an eight-episode run of new adventures for our favorite Time Lord and his new companion, Ruby Sunday. The new Doctor‘s debut season offers talking babies and The Beatles, so you won’t want to miss an episode of the iconic sci-fi series.

Thankfully, we’ve got all you need to know about when the new Doctor Who episodes are released. We can also tell you how to watch them, and the full episode release schedule below.

When are Doctor Who Season 14 Episodes 1 & 2 out?

The first two episodes of Doctor Who Season 14 — ‘Space Babies’ and ‘The Devil’s Chord’ — will both be released on May 11, 2024 at midnight on BBC iPlayer. The episodes start at 6:20pm BST on BBC One the same day.

In the UK, 'Space Babies' will arrive on BBC One at 6:20pm BST, with 'The Devil's Chord' following at 7:05pm BST. The episodes will be on BBC iPlayer at midnight on May 11, meaning you can catch the episodes on the streaming service before it arrives on the BBC channel.

In the US and other international territories, the first two episodes will arrive on Disney+ on Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET, meaning everyone can watch episode at the same time. This is the first ever Doctor Who season to launch on Disney+ and have a simultaneous international release.

Will Doctor Who Season 14 release weekly?

The first two episodes of Doctor Who Season 14 will be released together on May 11, with one new episode landing every Saturday after that.

This will continue until the season finale, ‘Empire of Death’, on June 22, 2024.

Full Doctor Who Season 14 release schedule and episodes

New episodes of Doctor Who will be released every week from May 11, with eight episodes in total. The full release schedule and list of episode titles is as follows:

Episode 1: ‘Space Babies’ — May 11 (UK)/May 10 (US)

Episode 2: ‘The Devil’s Chord’ — May 11 (UK)/May 10 (US)

Episode 3: ‘Boom’ — May 18 (UK)/May 17 (US)

Episode 4: ’73 Yards’ — May 25 (UK)/May 24 (US)

Episode 5: ‘Dot and Bubble’ — June 1 (UK)/May 31 (US)

Episode 6: ‘Rogue’ — June 8 (UK)/June 7 (US)

Episode 7: ‘The Legend of Ruby Sunday’ — June 15 (UK)/June 14 (US)

Episode 8: ‘Empire of Death’ — June 22 (UK)/June 21 (US)

