“Excellent” anime show with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix chart

A returning anime series that managed to score no less than 100% on Rotten Tomatoes has climbed onto the Netflix charts too, proving popular with critics and viewers alike.

Netflix saw the arrival of Blood of Zeus Season 2 on May 10, ending a three-and-a-half year wait for more episodes of the anime show. The highly anticipated return seems to have lived up to expectations, accruing a perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyond critical praise, fans are making sure the platform knows about their excitement. At time of writing, Blood off Zeus Season 2 is ninth on the ranking of top ten Netflix shows.

To crack those charts at all is a feat worth celebrating for something like Blood of Zeus. At the top, you have The Roast of Tom Brady, Katt Williams: Woke Foke, and the zeitgeist-dominating Baby Reindeer, and further down the chart, there’s horror series Evil and new true crime doc El Rey del Cachopo: César Román. Blood of Zeus has stiff competition!

With any Netflix release these days, there’s also the competition of the algorithm. Plenty were waiting though, and they’re sharing their enthusiasm online.

“Finally watched first few eps of Blood of Zeus season 2 and everyone involved crushed it!” says a user on X/Twitter.

“Finished watching Blood of Zeus Season 2 and it’s a massive improvement from the first season. The story moved along pretty well and I love how Persephone and Hades were more of tragic villains,” another user on X/Twitter writes.

“Finished Blood of Zeus Season 2 and it’s so good! Excellent writing! I love the way the heavens and the underworld are portrayed,” tweeted another.

Blood of Zeus is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix. As you might guess from the title, it revolves around the pantheon of Greek gods, with Heron, the son of Zeus, on a mission to save Olympus and Earth.

A variety of gods and other figures from Greek mythology are depicted across both seasons. Creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides have mentioned they have a five season outline for the whole narrative. From the looks of things, we might just see the ending they have planned.

Make sure to check out our list of the best anime movies on Netflix for what else is streaming, and our guides on Solo Leveling Season 2, Demon Slayer Season 4, and Tower of God Season 2 for when they'll arrive.