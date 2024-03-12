Jon Snow’s death was one of the most shocking moments of the fantasy series, and many want to know when exactly it takes place in the show’s timeline. So, what episode does Jon Snow die in Game of Thrones?

If we’re talking about character deaths in Game of Thrones, we might be here for a while. Based on the equally tragic series of books by George R.R Martin, the HBO series consistently served up fictional characters on a platter.

And just when Game of Thrones fans had gotten over the untimely death of protagonist Ned Stark in the first season of the show, they were met with a similar problem when Jon Snow, who later became the series lead, also met his early end.

With eight seasons and plenty of dead names, it might be confusing to place when exactly the new King of the North meets his maker. Well, here’s everything you need to know about what episode Jon Snow dies in during Game of Thrones. Warning: spoilers ahead!

What episode does Jon Snow die in Game of Thrones?

Jon Snow dies in Game of Thrones Season 5 Episode 10, ‘Mother’s Mercy’ – however, he comes back to life in Season 6 Episode 2.

You just can’t keep a good guy down, can you? Jon’s “death” takes place in the Season 5 finale, when he’s betrayed and stabbed by the men of the Night’s Watch after letting Wildlings south of the Wall. But he wasn’t out for the count for long. Thankfully, he was brought back to life by Melisandre the following season, in the episode ‘Home’.

While the moment itself might have been shocking to many viewers, fans of the books already predicted that Jon would have a resurrection. As such, there were complaints about the lack of shock value and stakes. There were still so many storylines involving Jon that needed to be wrapped up, so it was no surprise to fans when he was brought back from the dead.

In the books, Jon’s fate comes in the same manner, as he was killed by the Night’s Watch on the page, too. (In the books, he’s still dead – until A Dream of Spring comes out, anyway. Sorry, Jon.)

