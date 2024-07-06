House of Dragon fans hope show will feature book’s most heartbreaking dragon death

House of the Dragon fans are demanding that a specific heartbreaking dragon death be shown in one of the show’s future seasons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues to ramp up in tension as viewers brace themselves to witness the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the Greens and Blacks. The confrontation was incredibly bloody and saw the end of the majority of House Targaryen and their famed dragons.

Though many winged beasts were lost over two years, the one dragon death fans most want to see is the tragic loss of Vermithor.

One Reddit user explained that Vermithor’s death is worth showing in a future House of the Dragon season because it will be followed by an incredibly sad interaction with another dragon named Silverwing.

Vermithor was first ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, who sat on the Iron Throne, before bestowing it onto Rhaenyra‘s father, Viserys.

After his death, Vermithor had no rider until Hugh Hammer, a blacksmith’s bastard, was told by Rhaenyra’s son Jacaerys to try to claim a dragon to give his mother more of an advantage in the war.

Hugh and Vermithor went on to fight valiantly during the Battle of the Gullet and the first battle at Tumbleton against the Greens. However, after the events at Tumbleton, Hugh, along with Ulf the White, defected from the Blacks and took their dragons with them.

During the Second Battle of Tumbleton, Hugh was killed by Jon Roxton, a member of the Caltrops, and Vermithor, who was then riderless once again, began attacking everyone around him.

The dragon eventually got caught in a three-way battle with Seasmoke, ridden by Corlys Velaryon’s legitimized bastard Adam, and Tessarion, Daeron Targaryen’s dragon. The three beasts then fought to the death.

After the carnage, it’s said that Silverwing, Ulf’s dragon, came to inspect the loss of her fellow kin and tried to “lift Vermithor’s wing three times with her nose, as if to try and make him fly again.”

It’s a decisive moment that highlights how devastating the loss of life was during the Dance of the Dragons, and some fans eagerly wait to see it on the small screen.

“They were friends… Out of all dragon scenes, besides major ones like the Dragonpit, this is what I want to see,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another fan commented, “It’s going to be so hard seeing these massive, majestic beasts succumb to death. It’s going to feel so, so wrong and depressing. With how old and big the dragons are, it makes you feel like they’d always be there and are impossible to defeat. When they die, it’s devastating.”

A third viewer summed up everyone’s feelings about seeing the Targaryen’s greatest legacies kill one another: “Dragon deaths will hit harder than any human death.”

A third viewer summed up everyone's feelings about seeing the Targaryen's greatest legacies kill one another: "Dragon deaths will hit harder than any human death."