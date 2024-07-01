House of the Dragon: How does Aemond Targaryen die?

The one-eyed prince is a formidable foe, and many are wondering what fate awaits him – so, how does Aemond Targaryen die in the story of House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon Season 2 opened with the fallout from Aemond‘s horrific killing of Luke. Whether it was 100% intentional is up for debate, but his permanent wrath for most of his family makes him one of the more memorable villains in the Game of Thrones spinoff.

Aemond is gunning for the Targaryen Civil War as much as anyone else in House of the Dragon, but perhaps he shouldn’t be.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of Aemond’s fate in the book House of the Dragon is based on, telling the story of his dramatic end. (Warning: book and potential show spoilers ahead!)

Does Aemond die?

Yes – Aemond dies in the books during the events of Dance of the Dragons.

It all takes place at Harrenhall in a dragon-led duel between him and Daemon Targaryen.

Article continues after ad

Aemond’s death explained

In Fire and Blood, Aemond dies in a battle with Daemon, wherein the two princes mounted their dragons and fought to their deaths in the sky.

Daemon turns up to Harrenhal and challenges Aemond to their battle, which has been a long time in the making at that point. It took thirteen days for Aemond to arrive with Alys Rivers, who was pregnant with his child.

Article continues after ad

When he arrived, the two men talked for a short while before Aemond kissed Alys goodbye and mounted his dragon. He saddled himself firmly, while Daemon didn’t use his saddle chains.

HBO

The resulting duel, known as the Battle Above the Gods Eye, was a true sight for any onlookers. Accounts say the dragonfire was bright enough for the smallfolk below to think the clouds had been set on fire.

The roars of their dragons – Caraxes and Vhagar – could be heard from miles away. The fight came to a climax when Caraxes approached Vhagar’s blind side, sinking his teeth into the other dragon’s neck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two dragons then grappled onto each other and began tumbling from the sky. As they plummeted to the Gods Eye lake below, Caraxes’ wing was ripped from his body and his belly was ripped open by Vhagar’s claws.

During the fall, Daemon jumped from Caraxes to Vhagar and drove his sword, Dark Sister, into Aemond’s blind eye. Just moments after, the dragons and their riders plunged into the lake, killing them all.

Aemond’s body was later found at the bottom of Gods Eye years later, his bones still chained to Vhagar’s saddle. Dark Sister was still thrust into his eye socket.

Article continues after ad

Has Aemond died in House of the Dragon yet?

No, Aemond hasn’t died in House of the Dragon yet.

However, the TV show is starting to set up the circumstances around the Battle Above the Gods Eye. Daemon has currently taken Harrenhal, and Alys Rivers has been introduced.

There’s likely still come time to come before this momentous aerial battle takes place, but it’s certainly on the cards.

Article continues after ad

A gruesome death, indeed. For more character backstories, check out our guides to Benjicot Blackwood, Hugh Hammer, and Ulf the White. You can also keep an eye on the House of the Dragon release schedule, and check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 recap.