Game of Thrones fans should prepare themselves, because this theory is bonkers: according to some fans, this House of the Dragon character may end up becoming the Night King.

As well as House of the Dragon fan fiction, Season 2 has led to some interesting predictions; could Seasmoke’s unusual behavior stem from Laenor Velaryon’s off-screen death, will Jacaerys venture North of the Wall with Cregan Stark, and is Aemond Targaryen the real father of Aegon’s children?

Article continues after ad

Admittedly, this one is pretty ridiculous – but it’s not completely unfounded (we’re being generous, but bear with us).

It’s been suggested online that Daemon Targaryen is the Night King. Let that sink in for a moment, and we’ll explain.

HBO

When Daemon first met Alys Rivers in Harrenhal in Season 2, she told him he’ll “die in this place.” Many presumed it was foreshadowing his death as per the events of Fire and Blood, but others believe it was hinting at his eventual transformation into the Night King.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why? Because of a heart tree that looks just like the one we saw in Game of Thrones.

It’s a flimsy basis, but there’s something else: in George R.R. Martin’s book, Daemon is presumed dead… but his body is never found. As several Reddit posts suggest, what if his body was recovered, taken to the North, and he was turned into the Night King?

“Prince Daemon’s body was never found. Looks like he became the Night King,” one user wrote. “I just read a theory about Daemon being the Night King and I don’t want to unsee it now. It would be a perfect way for everything to come full circle,” another posted.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s not that Daemon won’t be the Night King – he can’t be.

Firstly, Game of Thrones showed us the origin of the Night King in Season 6 Episode 5. He was a mortal man captured by the Children of the Forest, who plunged a dragonglass dagger into his chest. This transformed him into the first White Walker, and ergo, the Night King.

Article continues after ad

Secondly, this took place around 11,200 BC, long before Aegon’s conquest (2 BC), never mind the events of House of the Dragon (112 AC).

Article continues after ad

Thirdly, Targaryens weren’t even in Westeros when the Night King was ‘born.’ They were too busy in Old Valyria (before its doom, of course), with many believing he was actually an early Stark.

In other words, it doesn’t really make any sense – but it’s fun to try and connect the dots.

For more, check out our guide of everything George R.R. Martin has said about House of the Dragon Season 2. You can also read more about why the most emotional deaths won’t be the Targaryens, and how we’re still waiting on one of Fire & Blood’s coolest characters.