 WandaVision has an episode inspired by The Office and Modern Family - Dexerto
WandaVision has an episode inspired by The Office and Modern Family

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:27

by Daniel Megarry
ABC / Disney / NBC

As if we weren’t excited enough for WandaVision, it’s now been revealed that one episode of the Disney+ show will take inspiration from hit sitcom The Office.

There’s not long to go until Marvel’s latest TV series WandaVision hits our screens on January 15, 2021, and while we still don’t know quite what the storyline is going to be, there are plenty of teasers from those involved about what we can expect.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

Marvel Studios
WandaVision will take inspiration from various sitcoms through the ages

The latest hint about what to expect from the new series comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who spoke to Empire about the inspiration behind the unique sitcom-style approach the show will take.

We already know that one episode of the show – most likely the premiere – will take the form of a 1950s sitcom, complete with black-and-white visuals and a live studio audience, who no doubt had to sign some hefty NDAs to make sure nothing leaked.

Now, Feige has teased that the show will gradually progress through the decades, ending up with an episode inspired by none other than hit mockumentary series The Office. And yes, there will be fourth-wall-breaking confessionals from Wanda and Vision.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” Feige said of the shows that inspired WandaVision. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

It certainly seems like WandaVision will be different from anything Marvel have done before, and the news of an episode inspired by The Office has got fans pitching their dream scenarios of what could happen.

“Will it have a cameo from Michael Houdini?” joked one Reddit user, while another added: “I’m going to love this show so much. It’s such an odd and creative idea that completely breaks away from the Marvel formula.”

As for the show’s impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was recently revealed that WandaVision will “directly set up” Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which comes out in 2022, with Wanda/Scarlet Witch playing “a key role” in the sequel movie.

While we wait for the new Marvel show to hit Disney+ on January 15, 2021, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about WandaVision including casting, plot rumors, and how it will tie into the wider MCU.

Cars

Jeremy Clarkson’s impressive car collection is a petrolhead’s dream

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Jeremy Clarkson Cars
YouTube: Jeremy Clarkson Fan Channel

Petrolheads around the world will recognize the name Jeremy Clarkson. Once part of BBC’s Top Gear and now the host of the legendary Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour alongside May and Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson naturally owns quite a sizable car collection, along with a few surprises.

Jeremy Clarkson will go down in history as one of the biggest personalities that any car-based TV show will ever be linked to. Naturally, his years at the helm of various car shows, along with his history in journalism, has led him to owning an impressive collection of cars.

It’s not just cars in Jeremy’s garage, though. Having taken on his farm during 2019, he also owns a number of unusual machines, including a rather strange Lamborghini. Here are our highlights from Clarkson’s incredible collection.

Ford GT Clarkson
YouTube: Seb Delanney
Clarkson loved his Ford GT, but annoying electrical issues resulted in him returning the car to Ford.

Jeremy Clarkson’s supercars

Of course, Clarkson has a number of performance cars and supercars in his car collection. One of the most famous cars in his collection was the Ford GT, which he actually sent back to Ford after a well-documented issue with the alarm.

He also has a well-known love affair with AMG’s products. His first was an SL55 AMG roadster, though it wasn’t to be his last. Clarkson has also owned a number of other AMG-badged cars, including a CLK63 Black Series.

Given his history around supercars, Clarkson has owned more than most people would ever dream of having. These include, but are not limited to:

  • Ferrari 355 GTS
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 AMG Roadster
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK63 Black Series
  • Aston Martin Virage
  • Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
  • McLaren 675LT
  • Ford GT
  • Lotus Elise 111S

Classic Cars in Jeremy Clarkson’s collection

Jeremy Clarkson The Excellent
Instagram: @jeremyclarkson
The Excellent is a custom Mercedes SL Roadster

It’s not just the latest-and-greatest cars that are in Jeremy’s collection. There are also a number of classic cars in his fleet, including one of the most iconic BMWs ever made, as well as some vehicles from his time on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

The most unusual car in Clarkson’s collection is undoubtedly ‘The Excellent.’ Created as part of a challenge on The Grand Tour, it is a lifted Mercedes SL convertible mated to a Land Rover chassis.

Alongside ‘The Excellent’ he also owns the gorgeous Alfa Romeo GTV6 that featured on the Scottish special episode during Season 2. He even knew that he’d own it after filming, saying during the show “generally when we finish these jobs these cars end up, I don’t know where. But I know where this will end up; At my house.”

CSL Batmobile
YouTube: Car Throttle
The most iconic classic in Clarkson’s collection is the BMW 3.0 CSL.

Finally, the standout car from the collection is one of the most iconic BMW’s ever designed – the 3.0l CSL. Nicknamed ‘the Batmobile’ due to its massive rear wing, the CSL is the first true performance BMW, and is an appreciating classic.

While he doesn’t own all of them anymore, the full list of classics that Jeremy is known to own is impressive:

  • BMW 3.0l CSL
  • Alfa Romeo GTV6
  • Mercedes SL ‘The Excellent’
  • Ford Escort Cosworth RS
  • Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser Limousine
  • VW Golf GTI
  • VW Scirocco

The weirdest car in Clarkson’s collection

While his crazy Grand Tour creations are certainly odd, most people wouldn’t expect Clarkson to own a certain Lamborghini. In this case, it’s a tractor for use on his farm – how very un-clarkson!