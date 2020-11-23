WandaVision has an episode inspired by The Office and Modern Family - Dexerto

As if we weren’t excited enough for WandaVision, it’s now been revealed that one episode of the Disney+ show will take inspiration from hit sitcom The Office.

There’s not long to go until Marvel’s latest TV series WandaVision hits our screens on January 15, 2021, and while we still don’t know quite what the storyline is going to be, there are plenty of teasers from those involved about what we can expect.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

The latest hint about what to expect from the new series comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who spoke to Empire about the inspiration behind the unique sitcom-style approach the show will take.

We already know that one episode of the show – most likely the premiere – will take the form of a 1950s sitcom, complete with black-and-white visuals and a live studio audience, who no doubt had to sign some hefty NDAs to make sure nothing leaked.

Now, Feige has teased that the show will gradually progress through the decades, ending up with an episode inspired by none other than hit mockumentary series The Office. And yes, there will be fourth-wall-breaking confessionals from Wanda and Vision.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” Feige said of the shows that inspired WandaVision. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

It certainly seems like WandaVision will be different from anything Marvel have done before, and the news of an episode inspired by The Office has got fans pitching their dream scenarios of what could happen.

“Will it have a cameo from Michael Houdini?” joked one Reddit user, while another added: “I’m going to love this show so much. It’s such an odd and creative idea that completely breaks away from the Marvel formula.”

As for the show’s impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was recently revealed that WandaVision will “directly set up” Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which comes out in 2022, with Wanda/Scarlet Witch playing “a key role” in the sequel movie.

While we wait for the new Marvel show to hit Disney+ on January 15, 2021, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about WandaVision including casting, plot rumors, and how it will tie into the wider MCU.