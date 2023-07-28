Viral Oppenheimer IMAX super fan finally identified

Oppenheimer is best seen in IMAX, but for one viewer, it’s best seen up close. And now IMAX has tracked the viral audience member down.

Oppenheimer’s time in cinemas is finally upon us. The film chronicles the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who is known to many as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in developing the Manhattan Project.

With a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Oppenheimer is already impressing many. Theatres are quickly booking out as fans rush to see Christopher Nolan’s latest work. And one particular viewer has managed to stand out.

For his seat booking choices, IMAX has tracked down this cinema super fan, and now you can read on to find out who it is.

Who is the front-row Oppenheimer IMAX viewer?

With theatres booking up fast for the movie, naturally some people will have to sit in the very front row. These seats aren’t for everyone, as they can often distort your view of the cinema, leading to some Oppenheimer viewers having an upsetting experience.

However, one viewer specifically wanted to sit in the front row. At the Universal Citywalk’s opening night for Oppenheimer, one viewer booked a single seat for himself, right in the middle of the front row.

Dubbed “Seat A15,” the mysterious viewer became an online phenomenon as the above tweet went viral. So much so that IMAX themselves came to the cinema to track them down, as it turns out this person had repeatedly been booking that same seat. Thankfully, the IMAX team’s patience paid off, and the fan appeared.

Watch what happens in the TikTok below:

Seat A15 is reportedly a “huge movie fan,” hence the odd seating choice. Therefore, it seemed fitting that IMAX then gifted him their limited edition film camera art print to thank him for his dedication.

You can read our full guide on the best way to watch Oppenheimer here. While for more coverage, see below:

