Oppenheimer viewer left devastated after being stuck in the front row

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been eagerly awaited by many, but one theatergoer has shared their unexpected experience watching the movie from a front-row seat.

Oppenheimer’s release date is finally upon us, with theatres quickly booking out as fans rush to see Christopher Nolan’s latest work.

The film is an epic biographical thriller chronicling the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, often credited as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ for his role in developing the first nuclear weapons during the Manhattan Project.

With a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Oppenheimer is already impressing many. However, one theatergoer was left disappointed after watching the film from a front-row seat.

Haywood Japulma Finga, who goes by ‘GriffOConnor’ on Twitter, shared their experience on the platform, showing scenes from the film that had been hilariously distorted.

“We saw Oppenheimer in IMAX tonight but the only seats left were the very front row,” Haywood explained. “One of the most upsetting viewing angles of my life.”

The clips shared show Cillian Murphy as the titular character Oppenheimer, only he looks as if he has used a Snapchat filter to enlarge his chin and mouth.

The front-row seat meant that Haywood viewed the film at an angle that was described as “watching a movie in a funhouse mirror for [three] hours.”

Despite Haywood being left disappointed by the experience, many other Twitter users were amused by the bizarre viewing angle and shared their own experiences with front-row seating.

“This happened to me for Dunkirk — never again,” one tweeted, referencing Christopher Nolan’s 2017 historical war thriller.

Another said, “Oh my that is horrifying and funny at the same time.” Some even questioned why seating started so early if the viewing experience was then impacted: “Jesus Christ, why would they even put seats there?”

