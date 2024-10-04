You can watch VHS Beyond on Shudder for free with this easy trick

V/H/S Beyond, the latest installment in Shudder’s found-footage franchise, is finally out – and there’s one way you can stream it for free.

The V/H/S series has produced some of the best found-footage films ever made. They’re comprised of short stories, boasting chilling sequences that still give me nightmares; V/H/S 2’s ‘Safe Haven’ and ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ are arguably its scariest segments, if you want a taste of what to expect.

Article continues after ad

Shudder took over with 2021’s V/H/S 94, a return to form after 2014’s disappointing threequel. It’s gone from strength to strength, and going by the reviews, the newest entry may be the best horror movie in the anthology franchise to date.

V/H/S Beyond premiered on Shudder today (October 4), but don’t worry if you don’t have a subscription. Shudder offers a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up just to watch the new movie and cancel if you’re not interested in the rest of its library.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That said, you should be! It’s dropping three other brand-new horror films this month: Daddy’s Head, MadS, and Azrael (starring Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving), as well as Russell Crowe’s The Exorcism.

V/H/S Beyond has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, the second-highest rating behind 94’s 90%.

Shudder

AV Club called it “one of the best films in the series, and an example of how much this franchise has left to explore,” while FandomWire said it’s “the most ambitious, cinematic, and consistent entry by a mile.”

Article continues after ad

“Now seven films in, the V/H/S anthology series shows no signs of letting up, with V/H/S Beyond’s shift to focussing on more sci-fi components opening up a whole new world – or should that be galaxy – of potential,” THN also wrote.

For Kevin Smith fans, one segment directed by Justin Long is inspired by his most messed-up film: Tusk.

Article continues after ad

For more horror coverage, check out our Terrifier 3 review and why its “extreme” opening scene is causing walkouts. We’ve also rounded up every horror movie coming to streaming in October 2024.