How to watch Haunter – is Abigail Breslin’s movie streaming?

Haunter, Abigail Breslin’s “underrated” 2013 horror movie, has amassed thousands of views on TikTok – so, if you want to watch the whole thing, we’ve got all the streaming details you need.

With hundreds of horror movies coming to streaming in October, it can feel impossible to know what to pick.

We’re spoiled for choice this Halloween: on Shudder, you can scratch your found-footage itch with V/H/S Beyond or get your violent fix with Azrael; on Tubi, you can watch Art the Clown’s first Terrifier movies for free; and on Netflix, you can dive into It’s What’s Inside and lots more.

However, you don’t need to watch a new movie – instead, you could catch up with a film you missed, like Haunter.

Where to watch Haunter (2013)

Haunter is available to stream with two subscriptions: AMC+ and IFC Films, and both can be purchased as an add-on via Prime Video.

You can rent or buy it digitally if you don’t want to commit to another streaming service (although they both offer free trials), or you can pick it up on Blu-ray or DVD – viva la physical media!

What’s Haunter about?

Haunter has a pretty cool premise: Lisa, a teenage girl, wakes up one day and realizes that she’s dead, along with the rest of her family. To make matters worse, they’re stuck reliving the same day they were murdered in 1985.

In a bid to save the house’s next residents from the same serial killer, she desperately tries to make contact with the living.

Who’s in the cast?

Abigail Breslin plays Lisa, Haunter’s main character. She stars alongside Peter Outerbridge (Bruce), Michelle Nolden (Carol), and Stephen McHattie (the Pale Man).

IFC Midnight

The cast also includes:

Peter DaCunha as Robbie Johnson

Samantha Weinstein as Frances Nichols

Eleanor Zichy as Olivia

David Hewlett as David, Olivia’s father

Sarah Manninen as Olivia’s mother

Martine Campbell as Olivia’s sister

Michelle Coburn as Mary Brooks

Tadhg McMahon as Edgar’s father

Marie Dame as Edgar’s mother

In a 2013 interview with Parade, Breslin spoke about why she chose Haunter as her first horror film. “It’s very interesting, it’s very complicated. I am a huge horror movie fan – it’s my favorite genre,” she said.

“But I wanted to find a horror movie to do that was really smart and unique and different. And when I read this, I thought it was really exciting. I loved the character and the story – and it took me like three reads before I truly figured out what was going on.”

Is Haunter worth watching?

Strangely, Haunter has a 50% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 42% audience rating. Despite its negative reviews, TikTok users have hailed it as one of the most underrated horror movies of the past decade.

“This movie is the most underrated movie ever and needs to be talked about,” one user wrote, while another commented: “This is my favorite horror movie ever. I watched it when I was like 8 and it’s such a comfort movie to me.”

Of its few positive reviews, the Los Angeles Times praised it as a “freaky, visceral experience – without a hint of gore.”

Variety also wrote that Breslin is “effective enough to generate a rooting interest in the plucky protagonist of the piece, and to sustain interest when narrative logic turns fuzzy.”

