Justin Long’s VHS Beyond segment was inspired by Kevin Smith’s weirdest movie

V/H/S Beyond is the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise, and one particularly memorable segment is inspired by Kevin Smith’s most sick and twisted movie.

V/H/S Beyond is the seventh film in the V/H/S/franchise, a series of horror anthologies featuring segments by some of the hottest names in horror.

The new movie debuted at Fantastic Fest, and highlights include ‘Stowaway,’ a thought-provoking sci-fi short written by Mike Flanagan and directed by Katie Siegel. And ‘Live and Let Dive,’ an exhilarating sky-diving film from Justin Martinez.

Article continues after ad

But the most messed up installment is ‘Fur Babies,’ directed by Barbarian star Justin Long, alongside his brother Christian.

Shudder The taxidermist at the heart of VHS Beyond segment ‘Fur Babies.’

The story sees a pair of animal rights activists entering a taxidermist’s house under false pretences, before discovering – then experiencing – her horrific experiments in the basement.

Following the screening, Christian was asked if Justin was inspired by his experience on Tusk, the Kevin Smith movie where he ends up sown into a walrus skin.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t speak for him, but I think he was very inspired by it,” said Christian. “The memory of that experience, working on that, and being in that suit and the make-up and all of that. I think that has scarred him in a good way. Like a positive scar, if that’s such a thing. So yeah, I think he was definitely inspired by that.”

Article continues after ad

Christian added that Tusk might even be the reason for the existence of ‘Fur Babies,’ saying: “I was never in the [Tusk] suit. I saw the movie. But if he was here, I imagine he would say ‘for sure.’ That it maybe drove him more than anything.”

V/H/S Beyond is now streaming on Shudder. While you can check out more of our Fantastic Fest coverage via reviews of Heretic, Terrifier 3, and Apartment 7A.