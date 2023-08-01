Twisted Metal Season 2: Everything we know

With the release of Peacock’s new series Twisted Metal, fans have wondered if the show will get a second season.

The latest video game adaptation Twisted Metal has finally premiered through Peacock and it’s a neon colored fever dream in the best way.

Starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, the show is based on the video game franchise of the same name which follows an unnamed man with amnesia as he travels through an apocalyptic wasteland with a mysterious package.

As the series just debuted on Peacock, fans have started wondering if the show will see a second season or if John Doe’s journey has come to an end. Here’s everything we know.

Will Twisted Metal get a Season 2?

As of this moment, Twisted Metal Season 2 has not been ordered by Peacock.

However, Mackie has shared his ideas for what a potential Season 2 could look like. In an interview with NBC Insider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mackie explained that he would want a rematch with his clown mask wearing nemesis Sweet Tooth and stated that “I’m not losing” the next match.

Mackie also spoke to Deadline about his hopes for John Doe’s arc in Season 2 saying: “He’s going to have some challenges that’s gonna come his way, that’s gonna force his hand to be more of an adult and make some really tough decisions because you can’t be a milkman all your life. We’ve seen what happens to milkmen. So you have to decide what’s most important — hold your milkman status, or grow up and be an adult.”

Twisted Metal Episodes 1-10 are now streaming on Peacock. You can check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

