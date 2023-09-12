Tigger looks horrifying in Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, the sequel to the viral bargain-bin horror flick, has just dropped its first look at Tigger – and we need to scare the stripes off this imposter.

Jagged Edge Productions is paving the way for a host of childhood-revising slashers that take iconic, public domain characters and give them a nasty makeover.

Last year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became an unexpected smash hit at the box office, grossing more than $5 million from an estimated $100,000 budget. Between its upending of a classic story and hilarious, schlocky thrills, it was a proof of concept for the studio’s next wave.

Peter Pan’s Never Land Nightmare – set to feature Tinkerbell as an obese drug addict – and Bambi: The Reckoning are already in the works, but we’re set to return to the Hundred Acre Wood for another bout of bothersome violence.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 reveals bloody Tigger

The first look at Tigger in the Blood and Honey sequel was recently shared on social media. Instead of a bouncy tail, this Tigger is wearing what looks like a burst straitjacket, armed with claws and surrounded by feathers – presumably from his latest feast, going by the blood all over his chops.

Tigger wasn’t in the first movie because he wasn’t in A.A. Milne’s 1926 book, so he wasn’t in the public domain – but that’s about to change in January next year, one month before the sequel’s scheduled release.

According to producer Scott Jeffrey, this “Tigger is incredibly violent… he loves to torture his victims before killing them,” he told IGN.

The sequel also has “a substantially higher budget so [Rhys Frake-Waterfield] is really able to create a shocking, explosive, and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating.”

Reacting to the reveal on X/Twitter, several users quoted The Godfather, writing (or attaching the GIF): “Look at how they massacred my boy.”

“This is just Rob Zombie’s Michael Myers if he was a furry,” another joked. “They ruined my favorite character in Winnie the Pooh,” a third tweeted. “I get that they’re going to release it when he is in the public domain, but that he is not currently makes this… interesting,” another wrote, with several users wondering the same thing: if Tigger isn’t yet in the public domain, how were they allowed to release the image?

“These kind of movies are so corny man, the creators clearly never matured past their edgy teenager phase,” a fifth tweeted.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is expected to hit cinemas in February 2024. You can find our other horror coverage here, and check out the movies and TV shows to watch this Halloween here.