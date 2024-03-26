Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 gets unbelievable Rotten Tomatoes score

Slasher sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 debuts with a near perfect Rotten Tomato score after original’s disappointment.

It seems like horror fans are beyond grateful to be back in the Hundred Acres Woods as Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 — the follow up to the 2023 independent slasher film — is getting nothing but praise.

Both films are a horror take on A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh books and allows audiences to see their favorite cuddly friends from childhood murder a ton of people.

When the first film was announced, it was immediately met with backlash, which reflected how the movie performed on Rotten Tomatoes with Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey receiving an all around 3% score.

Article continues after ad

However, its sequel isn’t having the same issue connecting with audiences, as it has officially debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The reviews of both films couldn’t be more different as the first Blood and Honey film was referred to as a “a dimly written, shoddily realized, sub-standard slasher” and criticized for being “so amateurishly made that it is often hard to see and hear what’s going on.”

Article continues after ad

Blood and Honey 2, on the other hand, is getting nonstop reviews as critics praise it for being a “considerable improvement on the original film” due to it “leaning into the absurd but also expanding the mythology in fun ways.”