Freaky Friday 2 update divides fans over sequel’s biggest question

Freaky Friday 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s family comedy is finally in the works, but fans are split over one key element.

After years of speculation, Freaky Friday 2 is finally set to commence filming this summer. While it’s not decided whether the movie will be released in theaters or on Disney Plus, fans are already getting vocal about the long-awaited follow-up.

But not everyone is on the same page, with many being split on whether the body-switching sequel is worthy of a theatrical release, or if the new movie should head straight to streaming.

The sequel will see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return as the mother-daughter duo of Anna and Tess, who originally switched lives in the 2003 original. Clearly, the original is so beloved by some fans that they’re demanding the sequel gets the big screen treatment.

Article continues after ad

“Disney, I am BEGGING YOU, please give this a theatrical release!” said one fan on X. Another agreed, adding: “Y’all better show some respect and not throw it on D+.”

Article continues after ad

“I want to be sitting in a dark theater, throwing fistfuls of popcorn down my gullet and crying over Lindsay and Jamie Lee. Straight. To. Theaters,” said one comment.

However, not everyone was in agreement. Some are of the firm belief that Freaky Friday 2 will not succeed if it goes out to theaters, and that it will in all likelihood end up going straight to streaming anyway.

“I don’t think the film would do that well at the box office, but I could see it being a huge draw for Disney+,” argued one user.

Article continues after ad

“I’d bet most of money (figuratively, of course) this goes to Disney+,” said another. One comment said: “I feel this would do better on streaming. I would watch this but I wouldn’t pay to go see it.”

Freaky Friday 2 will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, who previously worked on episodes of Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales.