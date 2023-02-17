Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey producers hit back at “rude” criticism

Oh, bother: the producers behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have fired back at “rude” comments about the horror movie.

Blood and Honey is the first building block of a new cinematic universe for Jagged Edge Productions, transforming the childhood characters you hold dear into murderous slasher villains.

After Winnie the Pooh, Disney fans can look forward to seeing Tinkerbell as an “obese” drug addict in a twisted version of Peter Pan, as well as Bambi in a gruesome revenge story.

These movies are what they are: low-budget, corny, gloopy, and harmless fun. Blood and Honey has been raking in money at the box office, but it’s left a bad taste in some horror fans’ mouths.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey producers respond to criticism

Jagged Edge recently quote-tweeted someone taking aim at the new movie for, essentially, selling the genre short and making something with “zero effort.”

“There’s a difference between a movie intentionally aiming low for shlocky campy fun and a movie that puts in zero effort because it knows horror fans will pay to see it anyway. And with that… I’ll take my leave on this subject,” YouTuber Cody Leach wrote.

The studio replied: “Your comments are uncalled for. We made a film in 8 days on a budget we had. A lot of effort from everyone involved was put in. You weren’t there, you have no idea. I appreciate your ‘review’ but don’t appreciate your rude comments.”

Blood and Honey was reportedly shot for less than $100,000, a drop in the water compared to most Hollywood budgets these days. Brutal kills notwithstanding, some critics say it’s so bad it’s good, others think it’s just bad.

However, Leach responded. “You’re right. I wasn’t there and I’ll admit full ignorance on my part in that respect,” he wrote.

“Your comments regarding embracing the hate and having 5x the money for next time came across smug to me. So if my passion comes across as rude, perhaps we’re both reading passion negatively.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is in theaters now. You can find out how to watch it here.