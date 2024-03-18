The Poohniverse reveals its full slate of movies and fans are just asking “why?”

The Poohniverse is turning even more beloved childhood stories into twisted and grotesque horror fans don’t want.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey turned the wise lovable bear into a bloodthirsty monster. But while critics didn’t give the movie high praise, it became a commercial success that spawned an upcoming sequel.

The movie garnered some success in 2024 amassing $5.2 million compared to its low budget. That relatively small success was enough, however, was enough to allow more childhood favorites to be added to the “Poohniverse”.

The Poohniverse will include notable characters like Peter Pan, Bambi, and Pinocchio, creating a cinematic universe that is set to rival the MCU. It will all lead to a mega movie with all the characters, and fans are not too enthused by the idea.

The Twisted Childhood Universe isn’t a fan favorite

After Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, the franchise will include scheduled characters like Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung. All the movies will serve as standalone and include characters like Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and The Rabbit.

According to BloodDisgusting, series creator Rhys Frake-Waterfield said of the Poohniverse, “It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy vs. Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors.”

Scott Chambers, Producer of Jagged Edge Production, added the final movie, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, will be just that. All the characters from the previous movies will come together as horrid villains wanting a complete takeover and killing anyone necessary. But it will also see some internal conflict between the monsters.

Since the news, fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the Marvel-inspired childhood horror mashup.

“The real question here: Why? Why we doing all of this?” said one on X/Twitter.

Another chimed in saying, “I applaud the time and effort they’re putting into this. At the same time, I fundamentally hate everything they’re doing and will not be watching any of these.”

Others poked some fun at the Marvel inspiration with, “The MCU has real competition now lol.”

“I ask why, but out of sheer curiosity I gotta see where these go lol,” said another.

Regardless of the mixed reception the original Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey received, the concept seems to be interesting enough to draw the attention of many movie-goers. It remains to be seen, however, if this full slate of movies will be successful enough to spawn a full cinematic universe.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to release on March 26, 2024, with The Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble expected in 2025. You can check our more horror content here.