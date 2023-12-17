Bambi: The Reckoning – Everything we know so far

The upcoming Bambi movie may not be everyone’s fairy tale, but it’s certainly going to be one people talk about.

From the same people that brought the controversial Winnie the Pooh horror movie, Blood and Honey, comes a twisted take on the beloved deer, with Bambi: The Reckoning.

This upcoming horror flick will adapt Felix Salte’s 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods (which was adapted by Disney in 1942), as like Winnie the Pooh, it has now entered public domain.

Article continues after ad

So what can we expect from this new woodland monster movie? Read on to find out everything we know so far, including cast, plot, release window and more.

Article continues after ad

While there is no official release date just yet, Bambi: The Reckoning is currently expected to drop in cinemas for a limited time in February 2024.

Production is set to kick off soon, on January 5, 2024.

Bambi: The Reckoning cast – Who is working on the movie?

The majority of the cast has been hired, which includes:

Roxanne McKee as the Mother

Tom Mulheron as the Son

Nicola Wright

Samira Mighty

The team behind this movie will be the same as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions. It will be directed by Dan Allen from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington.

Article continues after ad

Scott Jeffrey is on hand to produce along with Blood and Honey writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Is there a trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning?

Not yet, as production has only seemed to begin.

Article continues after ad

For now, check out the trailer for the original Bambi below, along with the Blood and Honey horror trailer, to get an idea of the upcoming flick’s tone. Both are below.

Bambi: The Reckoning plot – What will the movie be about?

While there aren’t many official plot details, Bambi will be a dark retelling of the original Disney animated classic, which will follow a woman and her son who are stranded in the woods due to a car crash and are subsequently hunted down by a monstrous deer.

Article continues after ad

Considering that the original, including the original 1928 story, is also traumatizing to children for the death of Bambi’s mother, no doubt this movie will pull on that to turn Bambi into a monster.

Article continues after ad

“The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love,” producer Jeffrey told Dread Central. “Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

He also revealed that the movie is inspired by the Netflix horror movie The Ritual, which goes as such: “Reuniting after the tragic death of their friend, four college pals set out to hike through the Scandinavian wilderness. A wrong turn leads them into the mysterious forests of Norse legend, where an ancient evil exists and stalks them at every turn.”

Article continues after ad

The original followed this plot: “In this Disney classic a young deer named Bambi joins his new friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, in exploring his forest home. As a boy, he learns from his doting mother and his father, The Great Prince of the Forest, that there are dangers in the open meadows where hunters can spot the animals, and he meets a beautiful young doe named Faline. As Bambi grows up, he learns that there is tragedy as well as beauty and joy in his forest world and on the path to adulthood.”

Article continues after ad

For more Disney news, click here. Check out our other Movies & TV news here.