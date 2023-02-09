Peter Pan horror movie to feature “obese” drug addict Tinkerbell

A new Peter Pan horror movie from the director of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will transform Tinkerbell into a “heavily obese” drug addict.

Your childhood nostalgia means nothing in the face of public domain characters. Last Christmas, the lead star of Terrifier gave The Grinch a (woeful) slasher makeover.

This month, your favorite bear will wreak bloody havoc in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – you can find out how to watch it here.

Amid the latter parody’s success at the box office, it’s full steam ahead on the director’s other subversions – including a Peter Pan film with a Tinkerbell who’s Hooked on a different sort of pixie dust.

Peter Pan horror will have an “obese” Tinkerbell

Forget the MCU and DCU – Rhys Frake-Waterfield is building a cinematic universe dedicated to one thing: turning beloved childhood stories into “twisted” horror movies.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare may be adapted from J.M. Barrie’s book, but there’ll be a harder edge to the forever-young boy this time round, not to mention his pal Tinkerbell.

“That world’s got a lot of interesting elements we can have fun with,” Frake-Waterfield told The Hollywood Reporter.

“All the characters are meant to be really innocent, and when you think of Tinker Bell, she’s this sweet, cute little fairy. But we’re going to make her heavily obese and recovering from drugs.”

He’s not stopping there – as if Bambi wasn’t already responsible for generational trauma, audiences can look forward to Bambi: The Reckoning. Frake-Waterfield will be producing, with Scott Jeffrey set to direct.

Jeffrey told Dread Central: “The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

There’s even plans for crossovers within this “Disney alternate reality… the idea is that we’re going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers,” Frake-Waterfield added.

“People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh.”

Freddy vs Jason, Alien vs Predator, M3GAN vs Chucky… and Bambi vs Pooh? Oh, bother.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey hits cinemas on February 15.