Thunderbolts script erases Captain America 4 connection

Though Thunderbolts and Captain America 4 are a part Marvel’s Phase 5, their story connection has been severely shattered.

It may be hard to believe, but Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended back in November 2022 with the acclaimed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since then, the MCU has released two different films — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — with its third project, The Marvels, slated to release later this year.

However, one of the Phase 5 films has seemed to cut plot ties with the movie that comes before it, changing its story in a new and unique way.

Thunderbolts plot cuts ties with Captain America 4 predecessor

According to Marvel insiders MyTimeToShineHello and CanWeGetSome Toast, the Thunderbolts film will no longer share close ties to Captain America 4, aka Brave New World, which was renamed from its previous title New World Older, which was a tactic to get everyone to turn on each other at different levels.

MyTimeToShineHello quoted tweeted CanWeGetSomeToast, and they both confirmed that Thunderbolts and Captain America 4 “were more tightly connected until he came on board and changed some plot elements.”

MyTimeToShine is referring to the change with the Thunderbolts writers as Lee Sung Jin was brought on board to rewrite the script from Eric Pearson, who co-wrote the scripts for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow.

Comic Book Resources reported that the closest connection between the two films was supposed to be through a “cameo by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reprising her MCU role as CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. It is believed that cameo has now been scrapped unless Marvel repurposes it as one of Brave New World’s post-credits scenes.”

