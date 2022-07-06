Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credit scenes explained – how many and what they mean

Chris Tilly . 2 hours ago

With Thor: Love and Thunder now out in Australia and much of Europe – and releasing elsewhere this week – it’s time to take a look at the film’s post-credit scenes. How many are there? What do they mean? And why one is a disaster? SPOILERS AHEAD!

As is custom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each of the previous Thor movies have featured post-credit scenes. The first movie’s sting revealed that Loki was controlling Erik Selvig, setting the wheels in motion for The Avengers.

In Thor: The Dark World, The Collector states his desire to possess all the Infinity Stones, while a frost monster causes chaos in London.

And in Ragnarok, Thor’s new ship is intercepted by an even larger ship, while The Grandmaster is confronted by an angry mob of his former subjects.

Reminder that Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers lie ahead…

How many post-credit scenes does Thor: Love and Thunder have?

Thor: Love and Thunder has two post-credit scenes. Unlike some of the previous MCU stings, they both set story in motion rather than being throwaway gags.

The first revolves around Russell Crowe’s Zeus – Love and Thunder’s MVP – and introduces a character who will doubtless play a major role in a future Thor movie.

The second concerns Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and while fans of the character are likely to welcome this moment, it also betrays what’s gone before.

Explaining Thor’s first post-credit scene

Thor: Love and Thunder’s first post-credit scene reveals Zeus to still be alive, and moaning about Gods no longer being feared.

“It used to be that being a God meant something,” Zeus says. “They begged you for mercy without ever knowing if you are actually listening. Now when they look to the sky they don’t ask us for lightning, they don’t ask us for rain, they just want to see one of their so-called superheroes. When did we become the joke?”

Zeus continues, to a character offscreen: “They will fear us again, when Thor Odinson falls from the sky. Do you understand me Hercules? Do you understand me my son?”

Hercules is then revealed, and he’s big, buff, and played by Brit Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame. Hercules responds, “Yes father” and the scene ends, thereby setting up a future battle between Thor and Hercules.

Explaining Thor’s second post-credit scene

It’s revealed that Jane Foster has cancer in Thor: Love and Thunder, and wielding Mjölnir is making it worse. As Thor explains mid-way through proceedings: “The hammer is killing you. Every time you use it it’s draining all of your mortal strength, leaving your body unable to fight the cancer.”

Jane responds by stating: “I want to keep fighting. I’m the Mighty Thor.” She then does just that, fighting – and ultimately dying – on the battlefield.

Her last moments are moving, with Jane lying in Thor’s arm, the pair proclaiming their love for each other, and her slipping away. Thor cries. We cried. You probably cried.

The post-credit scene then plays out in Valhalla, the legendary area of Asgard where heroes are said to go after they die. Jane appears, and Heimdall (Idris Elba) greets her.

“Jane Foster – I see you’re dead now,” he says, none-too-subtly. Heimdall then thanks her for helping to look after his son, then states: “You are very welcome here, to the Land of the Gods.”

Disney/Marvel Studios Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Why the Jane Foster post-credit scene is a problem

Trouble is, audiences have only just seen Jane die, and are still working through that loss. To see her back onscreen so quickly not only undermines that moment, but also dilutes its power.

So while it might work as fan service, this is maybe a scene that would work better in a future film, after we’ve come to terms with Jane’s heroic sacrifice, and had time and space to mourn her tragic death.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas across Europe now, hits UK screens tomorrow (July 7) and releases in the US on Friday (July 8). You can read our review here.