Does Loki Season 2 Episode 5 have a post-credits scene?

As Loki Season 2 drops its second to last episode, a lot of fans are wondering if Episode 5 has a post-credits scene.

Loki Season 2 is coming to an end as the fifth episode recently dropped on Disney+ and its season finale is a week away.

Episode 5 saw Loki gain control over a new, important power and gave fans an insight into the multiverse lives of their favorite characters.

However, a lot of fans are wondering if Episode 5 has a post-credits scene as it is the second to last episode of the season. Here’s everything we know.

Does Loki Season 2 Episode 5 contain a post-credits scene?

Loki Season 2 Episode 5 does have a post-credits scene, but it’s just audio.

If you stick around after the credits found at the end of the episode, you’ll Brad Wolfe aka Zaniac say the message, “You died, insert a coin, LOSER!”

Wolfe is the ex-Minute Men from the TVA who disappeared into another timeline while searching for Sylvie and became a famous movie star as he starred in the film Zanaic!, which is a callback to a Thor-centric villain.

You can hear the same message earlier in the episode when Loki and Sylvie are drinking at a bar as it plays on a Zaniac arcade game in the establishment.

While this audio only post-credits scene could just be a gag from the studio to the fans who skim through looking for something after the show, it could be foreshadowing what’s coming in the show’s season finale.

The message could be warning fans that, despite their best efforts, Loki and his team will fail in their mission to save the TVA but, with Loki’s new control over his time slipping, they can “insert a new coin” and try again.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+.