The Witcher showrunner addresses fans after Henry Cavill exit: “Please come back”

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has responded to the fan backlash following news of Henry Cavill’s departure from the show, asking them to stay with the show through Season 3.

From the moment Henry Cavill took out those goons in Blaviken, it was clear he was meant to play Geralt of Rivia. While the show has received some criticism for its storytelling, the actor has always attracted acclaim for his performance as the titular Witcher.

Alas, all good things must come to an end: Season 3 will mark the end of Cavill’s tenure in the Continent, with the role being handed over to Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season onward.

Understandably, fans were upset – even angry – at the announcement, but Hissrich wants them to come back for The Witcher Season 3.

The Witcher showrunner responds to fans after Henry Cavill exit

In a new interview with TechRadar ahead of the release of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Hissrich spoke about Cavill’s departure, and how she doesn’t want it to steal the “spotlight” from the spinoff.

“It’s a big deal for us, too… and that’s the thing – there’s a lot of talk and rumors about, and we fully understand why fans are going there,” she said.

“What I will say is please come back for The Witcher Season 3 so that we can continue to do this.

“Obviously, that [Cavill’s departure] is huge news. But what I don’t want to do is – this has to stay about Blood Origin, Declan [de Barra, Blood Origin’s showrunner], the cast, and the crew. This is their time in the spotlight.”

We spoke to Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, about Cavill’s exit from the show. “I spoke to Henry. We text a fair bit. He’s a very good friend,” he said.

“I sent him a message just saying how much everyone in the show would miss him… myself, more so than most, because Henry and I are very, very good pals. We’ve spent the past four years, you know, carving out these stories.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on December 25. You can find out more about the show here, and The Witcher Season 3 here.