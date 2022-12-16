Henry Cavill is still leaving The Witcher despite being dropped as Superman

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

While The Witcher fans may have been hoping that Henry Cavill will return to the Netflix series following his shock exit from Superman, it appears the actor will still be departing after season three.

Despite announcing that he would be back in the role of Superman, it has now been confirmed by Cavill and DC boss James Gunn that he will no longer be returning to the role. The rumored Man of Steel sequel is no longer in the works, with DC choosing to focus on a younger version of the character in a new stand alone film that is being written by Gunn himself.

When discussing his departure from Superman, Cavill wrote, “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. This changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

Cavill adding that “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Henry Cavill will still leave The Witcher after season 3

Netflix Henry Cavill won over the hearts of fans for his dedicated work in The Witcher

Following this news, fans began to get excited about the possibility of Cavill returning to another big franchise in The Witcher. Fans of the fantasy series were devastated to hear that Cavill would be moving away from his role as Geralt of Rivia after the third season of the show is released.

Deadline reported the news, claiming that “according to sources, the departure was amicable and was Cavill’s choice. At the time, he had signaled a potential return as Superman following his Black Adam cameo.”

However, the show is still planning to go ahead without Cavill, with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth cast in the role, the show will be moving forward with Hemsworth and the rest of the cast for season four.