AMC respond to Rick Grimes rumors in Walking Dead: World Beyond finale - Dexerto

AMC respond to Rick Grimes rumors in Walking Dead: World Beyond finale

Published: 3/Nov/2020 10:46

by Daniel Megarry
Rick Grimes Walking Dead World Beyond
The Walking Dead

AMC have responded to rumors that Rick Grimes will make an appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale, and it’s not the news we wanted.

The last time viewers saw series protagonist Rick on season 9 of main series The Walking Dead, he’d blown up a bridge and was presumed dead by his loved ones. But, he was actually whisked off in a helicopter by the Civic Republic Military, and taken away to an unknown location.

Given that the new spin-off series World Beyond promises to explore the mystery behind the ominous Civic Republic Military, some fans hoped that we’d learn more about Rick’s fate, and potentially even see a cameo or full-blown return for Rick as the first season progressed.

Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead
Fans hoped Rick Grimes would make a return in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Those rumors went up a notch when it was noticed that Rick actor Andrew Lincoln’s name appeared on the IMDB cast list for The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s finale episode.

While it was always unlikely that Rick would return for a major part in the show, given that he’s got his own movies in the works, fans had hoped that he would appear in a flashback sequence or a teaser scene of what to expect in the future.

AMC denies Rick Grimes rumors

Unfortunately, speculation has now been put to bed by AMC. The listing on IMDB has been removed, and a representative for the broadcaster told Insider that the cast listing was “not accurate”.

There’s still a chance that Rick could make a surprise appearance on World Beyond at some point, and the show’s creators may just want to keep it a surprise for now.  The show’s star Nico Tortorella did previously tease that he’d shared a scene with Andrew Lincoln after all…

Or maybe we’re all just getting too excited over nothing. Time will tell.

It’s been confirmed that The Walking Dead will end after its 11th season, and World Beyond will run for just two seasons. But Rick’s story will live on in a trilogy of movies that are currently underway – you can find out everything we know about the feature-length adventures here.

TV + Movies

Best Marvel & DC Halloween costumes: Cardi B, John Legend, Quavo & more

Published: 2/Nov/2020 14:17

by Daniel Megarry
Normani, Rico Nasty and Cardi B for Halloween 2020
DC Marvel

Cardi B, Normani, Ray Fisher and more celebrities channeled their favorite Marvel and DC characters for Halloween this year. Here are some of the best.

Spooky season looked different for everybody in 2020, with major gatherings advised against and most people staying safe at home instead. But that didn’t stop the world’s most-watched celebs from pulling together some pretty impressive costumes to celebrate.

Some opted for more traditionally scary costumes, but many decided to channel their favorite superheroes instead, from Spider-Man to Catwoman and beyond. It’s a trend we’ve seen growing in recent years, with pop culture references taking priority over horror.

We’ve already rounded up some of the best influencer costumes – you can find those here – and below we’ve put together a list of the celebrities that impressed us with their superhero-inspired outfits.

Cardi B as Scarlet Witch

Rapper and actor Cardi B is known for bringing out all the stops at Halloween, and this year was no different. She delivered two stunning outfits this year, the first being an impressive Medusa with a snake body, and the second being Marvel’s Avengers superhero Scarlet Witch.

We’d say it’s almost as good as last year’s show-stopping Poison Ivy outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m sooo late but I woke up so tired and K had me busy….anyways SCARLETT WITCH .❤️❤️

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Ray Fisher as Cyborg

Justice League star Ray Fisher got back into character as Cyborg for Halloween this year, while his nephew dressed as Transformers character Bumblebee.

“Not trick-or-treating this year, but my nephew and I can still dress up for groceries,” he wrote. “Wear a mask… or two.” Here’s hoping he dons the real costume and returns to the DC Extended Universe soon.

Normani as Catwoman

Motivation singer and former Fifth Harmony member Normani is still working away on her debut album, but in the meantime she’s delivering plenty of content for fans to enjoy through Instagram.

For Halloween this year, she dressed up as Michelle Pfeifer’s iconic version of Catwoman from Batman Returns (1992). She did a whole photo shoot, and her references are on point.

Saweetie and Quavo as Mystique and Beast

Rap power couple Quavo and Saweetie definitely win the award for best matching costumes this year, as both of them nailed their X-Men outfits. Saweetie was covered head-to-toe in blue body paint to become Mystique, while Quavo got blue and furry as Beast.

John Legend as Spider-Man

Social media superstar Chrissy Teigen decided to dress up as Natalie Portman’s character from big-screen thriller Black Swan this year. Her husband, singer John Legend, instead donned a Spidey suit to go as everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

They may not have matched, but they still looked great. Legend even got approval from the official Spider-Man Twitter account.

Rico Nasty as The Joker

Known for her striking visuals, the pressure was on rapper Rico Nasty to deliver with her Halloween costume this year. Fortunately, she did just that, as she gave her own twisted version of legendary Batman villain The Joker, asking her 1.2 million followers, “Why so serious?”

Bebe Rexha as Poison Ivy

While many people opted to dress as their favorite superheroes, Bebe Rexha went down the supervillain route instead. She channeled DC’s Poison Ivy, paying homage to Uma Thurman’s portrayal of the character in the movie Batman & Robin (1997).

We think she got it spot on.

If all these superhero costumes have left you craving more from Marvel and DC, you’ll be glad to know there’s loads on the way from the entertainment giants. There’s Marvel’s Blade reboot, a second season of Batwoman, that Suicide Squad sequel, and plenty more on the horizon.