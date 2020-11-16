 Walking Dead: World Beyond may have revealed source of zombie outbreak - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Walking Dead: World Beyond may have revealed source of zombie outbreak

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:40

by Daniel Megarry
The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond might have just answered one of the franchise’s biggest questions: What exactly caused the zombie outbreak?

Despite running for nine seasons now, AMC’s wildly popular show The Walking Dead still hasn’t provided a concrete answer about the origins of the virus that turns people into flesh-eating walkers.

There’s been plenty of rumors, of course. Some fans have suggested it could have been an airborne virus, others believe it may have come from the water. There’s even been speculation that the virus is man-made, as an act of terrorism.

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
Was the cause of the zombie outbreak revealed in World Beyond?

But a new episode of spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond which aired on Sunday, November 16 appears to have given weight to a previously-teased explanation of the outbreak’s origin.

During a flashback to her life as a soldier during the early days of the apocalypse, Huck and her unit are attempting to contain the crisis and rescue civilians when a pair of soldiers are overheard discussing that the virus may have come from outer space.

“I heard it came back on a rocket, that it started in space,” they said. “Somebody breathed it in, it turned their stomachs, and then they got on a plane…”

Robert Kirkman has hinted at the cause of the virus before

Viewers will likely remember that the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, has previously hinted that the virus came from outer space. After a fan tried their luck and asked what the real cause was, Kirkman said in a now-deleted tweet, “space spore.”

While he did later follow up by explaining, “It was a joke! I would never reveal something like this in a tweet,” the new episode of World Beyond could add some weight to the virus being space-born after all.

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
Robert Kirkman has previously suggested the cause of the outbreak will never be officially confirmed

It’s not quite the confirmation fans have been looking for, but it’s one of the only theories offered up by the show so far.

And it’s likely we’ll never get an official explanation, anyway, as Kirkman said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 that it would be “boring” for the show to solve the mystery.

“As far as actually trying to solve the thing, I’ve always thought that one of the best things about this show is that it’s not about scientists and it’s not about people that would take that on as a task, because I feel like that’s unrelatable,” he said.

With the Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise. Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.

TV + Movies

When is Black Lightning season 4 out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:39 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 18:43

by Emma Soteriou
The CW/Warner Bros

Share

DC

A spin-off for DC’s Black Lightning is in the works, with a new series regular on the way, and here’s everything we know about the next season. 

Black Lightning first took to people’s screens back in 2018 and is now an integral part of DC’s Arrowverse. He even made an appearance in the crossover – Crisis on Infinite Earths – as a part of The Flash episode.

So what’s next for the superhero? It won’t be long until fans can find out in the upcoming fourth season of the show.

DC's Black Lightning on The CW
The CW/Warner Bros
Black Lightning in The Flash crossover

When will Black Lightning season 4 air?

Like most shows and movies at the moment, Black Lightning has seen delays in production due to the ongoing health crisis. It was originally scheduled for a fall 2020 release, however, the show is expected to return to The CW on February 8, 2021.

The news was announced on the show’s official Twitter page.

Who will be starring in season four?

Cress Williams will be returning as Black Lightning joined by China Ann McClain as Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Thunder, and Jordan Calloway as Painkiller, among others. It was recently revealed that, as Painkiller has become a firm fan favorite in the Arrowverse, he will be getting a backdoor pilot in the upcoming season for a spin-off on The CW.

In other good news, Grace Choi, played by Chantal Thuy has now been made a series regular, after having starred in the previous three seasons.

The show’s executive producer and showrunner, Salim Akil, recently spoke about the change: “I am sure our Black Lightning fans knew, especially those who follow the Grace and Anissa relationship storyline, that having Chantal join as a series regular was only a matter of time.”

Painkiller spinoff in season four of black lightning
The CW/ Warner Bros.
Painkiller could be getting his own spin-off

Unfortunately, one character that won’t be returning is Damon Gupton’s Chief Bill Henderson who was killed at the end of season three.

What will happen next?

The previous season ended with a surprise for fans, which saw Gravedigger reappear far from dead. Williams spoke about the revelation in an interview with EW: “We don’t know [he] is still alive at that point and has this kind of maniacal grudge against the United States and against the Pierce family.”

If that weren’t enough, Tobias Whale is expected to cause more problems too, wanting to return to the top of the Freeland underworld. There is also likely to be more on the boarding school being opened for metahumans, which will be run by Lynn and could be very important for Black Lightning’s storyline going forward.

After last season’s cliffhanger, anticipation for season four is definitely at a high. Black Lightning will air on February 8 on The CW.