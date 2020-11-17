 Walking Dead star teases “many stories to tell” with Negan spin-off - Dexerto
TV + Movies

Walking Dead star teases “many stories to tell” with Negan spin-off

Published: 17/Nov/2020 15:04

by Daniel Megarry
Negan in The Walking Dead
Image Comics / AMC

The Walking Dead

That long-rumored Negan spin-off series? It could still happen, according to The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Negan has quickly become one of the biggest love-to-hate characters on TV. Since joining The Walking Dead in season 6 with his trusty bat Lucille in hand, he’s killed off several major characters, spent a period of time locked up in jail, and recently undergone a redemption arc of sorts.

So it’s no surprise that fans have been anticipating a spin-off for the iconic villain. With multiple series including Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond already existing, as well as the upcoming Daryl and Carol show, it seems like a very real possibility.

Negan in The Walking Dead
AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says “no doors are closed” to a Negan spin-off series

It’s also something that Negan star Jeffrey Dean Morgan would definitely be down for in the future. After a fan asked him on Twitter whether a Negan spin-off could happen, he confirmed that “no doors are closed” and that there’s more to come from the character.

“We shall see,” he wrote. “I’d like to think no doors are closed. A great character with many stories to tell. But again, much still to do here on [The Walking Dead]! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that!”

What could happen in a Negan spin-off series?

In the past, many fans speculated that if a Negan spin-off series were to happen, it would likely be a prequel story based on the comic book Here’s Negan. That comic revealed more about the character’s past and followed him on his journey to becoming the leader of the Saviours.

But with the recent news that an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 will give us Negan’s backstory, it now seems more likely that a future spin-off show would focus on a different comic book one-shot, Negan Lives, or perhaps a new story entirely.

Back in August, during the TWD Universe Family Hangout, Morgan expressed interest in filming something based on Negan Lives when asked about his feelings towards a potential spin-off series.

Negan in The Walking Dead
AMC
A spin-off series could be based on the one-shot comic Negan Lives

“I think Negan has become so well-rounded and this sort of redemption arc he’s been on has been very interesting to play,” he said. “And I think The Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on. It’s a great little story, it’s just a little slice of a day in the life of.

“It’s great, and I always wanted to film that and the prequel… There’s so much we don’t know about him. Keep writing him Kirkman, and maybe we’ll get to them eventually.”

With the Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise.

Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.

The Rock gets literally stuck in a Porsche during filming disaster

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:21

by Kieran Bicknell
TheRock Taycan
Instagram: therock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly not a small man. Thanks to his intensive training routine and dedication to fitness, The Rock is one of the largest, most muscular actors in Hollywood. Unfortunately, that can be a disadvantage, as he discovered the hard way.

Filming for the upcoming blockbuster film Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson ran into a spot of bother while filming a car chase scene.

Part of the scene required ‘The Rock’ to fit into an all-new Porsche Taycan EV. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go according to plan for the big-name actor, requiring the whole scene to be redesigned.

taycan-mission-e-concept1
YouTube: Supercar Blondie
The Porsche Taycan is the first all-electric supercar from Porsche, seen here in concept form.

Dwayne Johnson Red Notice filming disaster

According to DJ’s Instagram post, it isn’t the first time he’s got stuck in a high-performance car. “Guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car” is the first line of the post, suggesting he’s no stranger to this unusual situation.

Unfortunately, this time it’s more than simply a case of swapping cars. According to The Rock, him not being able to fit in the Taycan meant the entire filming sequence for the scene in question needed to be changed.

It could also prove to be a costly mistake. In the post, he mentions that the Taycan needed to be shipped “over to the States” suggesting it likely came straight from Porsche in Germany. Not only that, but this process would’ve taken a long time, and in Hollywood, time is money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Thankfully, it wasn’t a total disaster. While he likened getting stuck in the Porsche to a “brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot” the crew was able to think on their feet and get the shot they needed.

The crew also apparently found the humor in the situation, as after the “uncomfortable silence” while he tried to fit, they all burst into laughter according to Dwayne.

While it is not clear what the scene in the film is about, using a high-tech, all-electric Porsche Taycan is an unusual choice for a ‘star car.’ Clearly, the producers for Red Alert want to consider the environment too, without sacrificing speed or style.