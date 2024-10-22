Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer proves Taylor Sheridan can’t let Kevin Costner go

The Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer has finally arrived, and true to form, there’s people on fire, gun fights, and plenty of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

Despite Costner’s polarizing exit from Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 back in 2023, the new trailer for the final episodes proves that Taylor Sheridan can’t shake John Dutton from this story.

The trailer teases a world without John, with characters like Rip, Beth, Jamie, and Kayce taking the lead and continuing to clash heads over the fate of the Dutton ranch. However, one thing everybody can’t help but notice is the sheer amount of Costner in the trailer.

It’s older footage, since Costner confirmed himself that he wouldn’t be returning to the show, but that doesn’t mean he’s not there. In fact, the ghost of John Dutton has a heavy presence in the trailer. Watch it for yourself below:

The trailer, released on October 22, is an explosive preview of the bloodshed that’s to come.

Kayce makes a blood brothers pact with Thomas Rainwater, which gives further weight to the idea that he might be trading in his Dutton name to commit to his own family for good.

Rip’s also back on his usual game, setting cars (and people) on fire, resorting to brute force in order to protect his own. Even Carter is getting in on the action, with a brief shot showing him with a bloodied face and running to shoot an unseen figure.

And, in an even quicker glimpse, Kayce can be seen throwing himself at Jamie in what appears to be a rage.

There’s plenty of anger and rage brewin’ on the ranch, and all of it is cut together with images of Kevin Costner. Whether that’s a move to entice those not aware of his departure or a dedication to honoring his role in the show so far remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: everyone from here to Montana knows that Yellowstone (the show and the ranch) won’t be the same without him.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premieres on November 10.

For more, check out our guides on 6666, The Madison, and 1923 Season 2.