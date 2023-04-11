The Super Mario Bros. Movie soars to new all-time box office record in opening weekend

The Super Mario Bros movie has already been a massive hit in its debut weekend, with the film breaking global box office records for highest-grossing animated feature in a single weekend.

The new Super Mario Bros movie has proven to be unstoppable at the box office, with the film smashing all-time records within its first week in cinemas.

In Dexerto’s review of the film, we wrote that “there’s enough here to keep entertainment levels up to an adequate level – even if it does cater primarily to the younger market. But adequate means there’s potential here for so much more.”

Article continues after ad

Now, however, the film has reached another milestone, this time at the box office. The new animated film has reportedly debuted over the long weekend with a staggering $204 million at the domestic box office. Combining this with the international box office, The Super Mario Bros movie has already made over $377 million.

While these numbers are impressive as a standalone figure, it’s even more groundbreaking when one considers that this is the second-highest three-day weekend opening of any animated film domestically.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, it also dethrones Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania for the highest grossing box office numbers for an opening weekend in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Super Mario Bros movie sets new record for global box office debut by an animated film

As well as this, The Super Mario Bros global earning has placed it as the biggest global animated movie opening, breaking the previous record of $358 million held by Frozen 2.

As a result, it’s no surprise that there are already talks of a sequel, with many of the cast already weighing in with which actors they would like to see join the Mario family in the next film.

Article continues after ad

During an interview with GameSpot, Black revealed that, if the likes of Wario were to be introduced in the second film, Pedro Pascal would be his perfect choice for the role.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil,” Black said. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.