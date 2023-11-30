New film from Sound of Freedom studio debuts with disappointing RT score

The studio behind sleeper hit Sound of Freedom released a new movie this week, but early reviews of The Shift are negative, meaning the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is low.

Sound of Freedom was the surprise hit of the summer. The thriller – which stars Jim Caviezel as a former government agent hunting down child traffickers – was budgeted at $14.5 million, and grossed nearly $250 million.

Angel Studios released the movie, and this week they follow it up with a supernatural thriller that stars Neal McDonough.

The film hits screens tomorrow (December 1), but The Shift already has a pretty average Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Shift debuts with disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score

The reviews are live for The Shift, and it currently commands a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 50%. Which is less than the 57% that Sound of Freedom managed.

Here’s what The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “If you’re confused, you’ll have lots of company since The Shift doesn’t really put a priority on plot coherence. All you really need to know is that the film is a loose adaptation of The Book of Job if Stan Lee had gotten his hands on it, minus the superheroes.”

While ScreenRant said: “The Shift is flat and way too long. Writer-director Brock Heasley does his best to interpret the story of Job, but his attempt at merging sci-fi and religion misses the mark entirely. The film simply cannot decide which of the two genres it will be from scene to scene, and it shows. The lead performance by Kristoffer Polaha won’t blow anyone away, but it is solid enough to carry the film throughout its two hours of meandering soliloquies.”

What is The Shift about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “In The Shift, a dystopian drama and sci-fi thriller, one man is faced with infinite worlds and impossible choices. When Kevin Garner meets a nefarious adversary known as The Benefactor and refuses his offer of wealth and power, he must escape an alternate totalitarian reality. With survival on the line, Kevin fights to make it back to the world he knows and the woman he loves.”

The Shift hits screens on December 1

